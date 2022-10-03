Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges.
They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer.
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
He is charged with fourth-degree cyber harassment and third-degree invasion of privacy.
Comments / 0