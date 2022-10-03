Read full article on original website
Related
Dentist with N.J. practices did unnecessary ‘baby root canals’ on kids, feds allege
A pediatric dentist who owns practices in New Jersey and New York agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his dentists performed and billed for medically unnecessary “baby root canals” on patients, officials said Thursday. The settlement also resolved claims that Barry L. Jacobson and...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
126K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0