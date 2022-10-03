Read full article on original website
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Memorial service announced for fallen Polk County deputy
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the memorial service details for their fallen deputy, Blane Lane. He was 21. The memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane was killed in the line of duty while serving a felony warrant alongside other deputies in Polk City.
Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
Florida boy, 14, accused of stabbing deputy six times during stop
A Florida deputy was attacked by a teenage boy while on patrol on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
Body found in Hardee County floodwaters possibly passenger from SUV that was swept away
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if a body found in floodwaters in Hardee County was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Troopers said it happened on Sept. 30 when an SUV was...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
3 arrested in connection with Polk County deputy’s line-of-duty death
Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who tragically died as a result of friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning.
Teens driving stolen Maserati hit 123 mph in deadly crash, Pinellas County sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One teen died and two others were seriously injured after crashing a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri answered many questions surrounding the incident Tuesday afternoon, including how deputies learned of the theft taking place and how the car went airborne moments later. The events were all captured on camera by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School. The
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery wrong-way crash in Polk County
One person was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash along State Road 540 Sunday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Hurricane Ian deaths in Florida increases to 89, medical examiners confirm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are now 89 deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida, the state's district medical examiners confirmed Wednesday. In the Tampa Bay region, there are a total of 12 reported deaths. The highest number of deaths confirmed is in Lee County as 49 people were...
Man arrested after making bomb threat at Pinellas Park WingHouse: police
A man was arrested after making a bomb threat at a Pinellas Park WingHouse, authorities say.
Florida Man Arrested Stealing From Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Vehicles
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work. At approximately 4:30 AM on Tuesday, October 4, Tampa Police Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St, a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted
Why are X’s spray-painted on homes in Hardee County?
If you live in Hardee County and returned home to find spray paint on your house, you might be wondering why.
Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City. The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on...
Man accused of killing another man with one punch at gas station
A Hillsborough County man is accused of killing another man with one punch at a gas station.
2 people arrested following shooting involving Winter Haven officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting involving a Winter Haven police officer at around 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. The first officer that arrived at a home on Kings Pond Avenue was speaking with a...
3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say
"The Mercedes was soon identified, and that lead to the identification of Felix Jomar Agosto Velazquez," the sheriff's office said.
