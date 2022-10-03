ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Memorial service announced for fallen Polk County deputy

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the memorial service details for their fallen deputy, Blane Lane. He was 21. The memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane was killed in the line of duty while serving a felony warrant alongside other deputies in Polk City.
Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
Teens driving stolen Maserati hit 123 mph in deadly crash, Pinellas County sheriff says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One teen died and two others were seriously injured after crashing a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri answered many questions surrounding the incident Tuesday afternoon, including how deputies learned of the theft taking place and how the car went airborne moments later. The events were all captured on camera by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
Public Safety
Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City. The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on...
