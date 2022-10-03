Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: The coldest air of the season filters in...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heat back on and bring those plants back inside! The effects of Thursday’s potent cold front will be felt in the form of chilly highs and frosty/freezing lows, some of which will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt yet this season. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning have been issued Friday morning for portions of northern and northeastern Nebraska.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Cooler days and frosty nights ahead...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong cold front will push through the 1011 region Thursday... causing much cooler high temperatures and frigid overnight low temperatures for the end of the work week. Areas of frost are possible Thursday night into Friday and is expected to become widespread Friday night into Saturday.
iheart.com
Autumn Temperatures Arriving In Omaha/CB Area
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Omaha say a cold front is moving through the area this afternoon bringing in cooler Fall temperatures as we head toward the weekend. The timing of that front will result in a large range in temperatures this afternoon. Winds behind the front...
The Nebraska City News Press
The Spirit of Southeast Nebraska
It’s a busy season in District 1. Harvest is in full swing. Fall sports are at their peak with homecoming games and conference competitions abound. Small businesses are prepping for the holidays. Construction crews are trying to finish as much work as they can before the winter chill inevitably sets in. October 1 marks the start of Cooper Nuclear Station’s 32nd refueling outage. What does “outage” mean, exactly?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Nice weather expected on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will bring fair skies and pleasant temperatures on Wednesday. Another cold front will move across Nebraska Thursday ushering in much cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon and Friday. Frost will be possible early Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler...
1011now.com
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 94% contained
HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Crews continue to make progress containing the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills. More than 220 people from several states are helping put out the flames. The fire has burned about 19,000 acres and is 94 percent contained as of Thursday morning. The Rocky Mountain Complex...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
1011now.com
New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
City officials discuss street updates
Lincoln Lutheran defeats Kearney Catholic in a rematch of last year's Class C1 championship match. Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest win district softball championships. A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Updated: 1 hour ago. Highlights of Thursday's high school football...
Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?
OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
iheart.com
Nebraska 11th-Most Impacted State By Natural Disasters
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the states most impacted by natural disasters. WalletHub ranks Nebraska 11th for natural disasters based on the number of disasters that've caused $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amount per capita. In the second category Nebraska ranks 6th. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states can be found here.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are a few events you can check out in Lincoln this weekend. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. The Fall Parade of Homes began Sunday, October 2 and will run through Sunday, October 9. The homes will be open 6-8pm during the week and 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for a full listing of homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
1011now.com
Huskers arrive in New Jersey ahead of Friday game at Rutgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team arrived in New Jersey late Thursday afternoon for its upcoming game against Rutgers. The Huskers play the Scarlet Knights on Friday at 6:00 p.m. (CDT). The game will be televised on FS1. Nebraska enters with a 2-3 record (1-1 Big Ten). The...
1011now.com
Huskers set for first true road game at Rutgers
A pair of Lincoln softball teams won District Championships on Thursday. HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 6) Highlights of Thursday's high school football games across the area. Garage destroyed by fire in near south neighborhood. Updated: 9 hours ago. Firefighters responded to a garage fire near 16th and Rose Streets...
1011now.com
Pershing mural in storage, search for new location continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The enormous and iconic mural that once appeared above the Pershing Center in Lincoln is now down and in storage. The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, along with local artist and arts advocate Liz Shea-McCoy, is leading the fundraising effort to save the 38 foot-by-140-foot mural.
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
1011now.com
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
Comments / 0