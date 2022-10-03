LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heat back on and bring those plants back inside! The effects of Thursday’s potent cold front will be felt in the form of chilly highs and frosty/freezing lows, some of which will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt yet this season. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning have been issued Friday morning for portions of northern and northeastern Nebraska.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO