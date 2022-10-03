ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bue2n_0iKSE46W00

Allentown police say they have arrested a Jersey City man who was considered a fugitive for murder.

They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.

Jersey City police found Purcell dead with multiple stab wounds on Bostwick Avenue.

Williams has been on the run since then. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania on additional charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Allentown, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#City Police#Fugitive#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy