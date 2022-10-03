Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania

Allentown police say they have arrested a Jersey City man who was considered a fugitive for murder.

They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.

Jersey City police found Purcell dead with multiple stab wounds on Bostwick Avenue.

Williams has been on the run since then. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania on additional charges.