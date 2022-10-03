ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road.

A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by a 61-year-od Bucyrus man, was pulling a planter west on Lincoln Highway, and a 2019 Ford truck owned by Lohr’s Towing, driven by a 37-year-old Bucyrus man, was driving east on Lincoln Highway.

The sheriff’s office said the tow truck and the planter hit each other on the bridge, coming to a rest on the road.

The tow truck driver was pulled from the truck by first responders using the jaws of life and with the help of Hensley Towing. The driver was taken by St. Vincent Life Flight to St. Vincent Hospital. His condition is not known.

There is no word on if the tractor driver was injured.

The tow truck was taken from the scene while the tractor was able to be driven from the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

