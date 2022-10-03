Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire Thanks Loretta Lynn for ‘Paving the Rough and Rocky Road’ in Touching Tribute
Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations. Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her...
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
