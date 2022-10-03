Read full article on original website
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The use of dark ship-to-ship transfers to get oil to North Korea mirrors efforts made recently to export Russian crude.
Amazon loses London-sized area of rainforest in a month with Bolsonaro’s reign under threat
Amazon deforestation has soared ahead of Brazil’s environmentally vital presidential election, with an area almost the size of Greater London lost last month alone. Government satellites show a 1,455-sq km area of rainforest was destroyed in September, as environmental criminals raced to wreck the region before a possible change of president brought Jair Bolsonaro’s era of destruction to an end.
Biden's nuclear warning not based on new intelligence but opens a window into real worries inside the White House
President Joe Biden's stark warning Thursday night that the world faces the highest prospect of nuclear war in 60 years was not based on any new intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions or changes in Russia's nuclear posture, multiple US officials told CNN.
US agency ends probe of VW fuel leaks without seeking recall
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has closed an investigation into fuel leaks in two Volkswagen SUV models without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe in March after getting complaints about fuel injectors leaking in the 2018 through 2020 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles with 3.6-liter engines. The agency said in documents posted on its website Friday that its analysis of data found a relatively low failure rate, and no reports of any fires, crashes or injuries. Volkswagen’s analysis found that the vast majority of the leaks were into engine cylinders and not external. That could cause misfiring, but was not an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety, the agency said. When it opened the probe, NHTSA said it had three complaints and 11 field reports alleging leaks near the fuel injectors. Some said fuel spewed from the engine compartment, creating the risk of a fire.
UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition
LONDON (AP) — The British government opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration Friday despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the...
Keep it or toss it? 'Best Before' labels cause confusion
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — potentially hopeful news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s government report showed that last month’s job growth was down from 315,000 in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low. Last month’s job gain was the smallest since April 2021. September’s slightly more moderate pace of hiring may be welcomed by the Fed, which is trying to restrain the economy...
Spin cuts San Francisco office space, announces layoffs
The e-scooter company will also shut down two of its markets.
