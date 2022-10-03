Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bond Amount Lowered For Animal Cruelty Defendant From Mendota
Coming up with bail money is more likely now for a Mendota man accused of strangling a puppy to death. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom last Thursday. His lawyer filed a motion to reduce bail and Judge H. Chris Ryan agreed to lower Ramey's bond over a prosecution objection from $50,000 to $20,000. Despite the bail reduction, Ramey remained locked up as of Thursday afternoon.
Streator Man Accused Of Dealing Meth While On Probation
On probation for dealing meth, a Streator man is back behind bars for allegedly dealing the drug once again. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Blameuser Jr. was in front of a judge in Ottawa on Monday after being booked on a warrant for dealing meth. The new charge stems from an illegal sale in May. Blameuser's bond was set at a million dollars.
Peru Attorney Fires Back at La Salle in Text, Letter
The drama that started with improper dumping and led to an aborted effort to de-annex 50 acres from La Salle to Peru has turned personal, it would seem, at least according to a testy text message and a follow-up formal complaint letter. At Monday night's La Salle City Council meeting,...
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freedom House Expanding Services
As they approach 40 years of providing a safe and free haven for victims of domestic and sexual violence, Freedom House is expanding. The organization plans to open satellite offices soon in Lacon and Geneseo. With the expansion comes the need to hire more staff. Freedom House has a secure...
4-H Volunteers From Starved Rock Country Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions
It's always nice to be recognized for your dedication. Bureau County 4-H volunteers Shelly Miller and Sherry Allen along with La Salle County 4-H volunteer Michelle Rich and Marshall-Putnam Counties 4-H volunteer Lori Toepper have been inducted into the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame. They were all honored for their dedication to the University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development program.
Fans Attending Ottawa-L-P Football Game Urged To Wear Blue In Support Of Student
If you're going to this Friday's big football game between L-P and Ottawa, feel free to wear blue. Students and staff of Ottawa High School this week have been buying blue sunglasses to support senior Landon McAlpine. The teen is battling stage 4 colon cancer. His family is documenting his fight on the Facebook page called “Landon's fight”.
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa
Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
