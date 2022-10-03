Read full article on original website
Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments
POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening. The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them. “I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations...
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
New Pocatello walkway provides safe path for pedestrians looking to avoid Benton bridge
POCATELLO — A new paved walkway connecting South 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue along the Benton Street Bridge in Pocatello is now open. The Benton Connection Trail is 300 feet long and 10 feet wide, running parallel to Benton Street. It was funded through grants, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will be covered by Corizon Correctional Healthcare under a separate agreement with the state. Adree Edmo, who is from Bannock County, sued...
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
Prosecutor won't seek death penalty in case of fatal shooting at East Idaho rest stop
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced he will not seek the death penalty against Randy Larkin. Larkin, 58, of Swan Valley, has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Morey Pelton at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 east of Ririe in May. He was arrested in July at a residence in Chubbuck. In a news release explaining his decision, Neal said Larkin’s case...
Aberdeen rises, Blackfoot and Pocatello fall in latest HS FB media poll
Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...
Pocatello Animal Shelter at full capacity with nearly 200 animals looking for homes
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, according to a press release from the City of Pocatello. The city said in the press release that the shelter currently has 189 animals. These animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.This is a problem that is seen in animal shelters across the country as many shelters and rescue centers have a large number of animals particularly dogs and cats in need of...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
HS scores 10/6: Highland VB sweeps Poky, Century girls earn district win
VOLLEYBALL Highland 3, Pocatello 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15) Rams improve to 8-3, while the Thunder drop to 4-8. GIRLS SOCCER Century 2, Pocatello 1 The Diamondbacks move on to the 4A District 5 tournament title match, set for Oct. 13 against the winner of Pocatello and Preston. BOYS SOCCER Century 3, Pocatello 0 (penalty kicks) The Diamondbacks will play in next Thursday’s 4A District 5 championship match, which will be against the Pocatello/Preston winner.
Hope springs eternal for Idaho State fans
I sat in the middle of enemy lines Saturday afternoon, section 0, row 6 of Holt Arena. I was surrounded by people in Montana jerseys and Griz hats pulled down over bloodshot eyes from a morning of tailgating — and an afternoon of $7 Miller Lites. They roared when their beloved Grizzlies, ranked No. 3 in the nation, took the new ICCU/Caccia Field for what was expected to be a royal butt-whooping of an Idaho State football team down to its No. 3 quarterback. The...
ISU men grind out the details as basketball gets underway
Ryan Looney is down on one knee, his voice starting to crack from roughly an hour of directing Idaho State men’s basketball practice. He’s running a switching drill, where defenders have to make split-second decisions about who to guard when they’re battling through screens. At the moment, Looney is not particularly happy about those decisions. “You guys are turning a five-minute drill into a 30-minute drill,” he tells his team. “We’re going to do this until we get it right.” ...
