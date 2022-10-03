Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
WNEM
Great start to football season for Standish-Sterling Panthers
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson explains why Davison resident Aaron Matthew Braham is now behind bars. Flint Water Crisis prosecutor defends case after charges dismissed. Updated: 8 hours...
WNEM
Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend
Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as they help residents start a clean, new slate in life. The Expungement Clinic is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 4790 Gratiot Road, Saginaw.
nbc25news.com
City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches
FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
WNEM
Reaction flowing in after the latest legal decision regarding The Flint Water Crisis
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint resident Florlisa Fowler reacting to the news that criminal charges have been dismissed against seven people for their alleged roles in the Flint Water Crisis. “At this point, many of us probably feel that we’re not going to get justice in the courtroom. To say that...
WNEM
Flint to conduct flushing and testing to reconnect to GLWA water supply
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has begun the process of flushing and testing to prepare for the transition back to the city’s normal blend of 95% Great Lakes Water Authority and 5% Genesee County Drain Commission. The GLWA on Monday said the 120-inch water main that...
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
WNEM
Flint water prosecutor stands by case, says frustration of residents is justified
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is defending the decision to use a one-person grand jury to issue indictments against seven people for their reported roles in the Flint water crisis. “We did not, as referenced in the Michigan Supreme Court decision, take a shortcut,” Worthy said....
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Flint to honor 2 churches that helped in aftermath of Hogarth Avenue explosion
FLINT, MI – The city is planning to honor two local organizations that helped families affected by the explosion on Hogarth Avenue late last year by providing them each with a key to the city. The explosion, which killed two people and severely injured two others while destroying or...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Flint Criminal Prosecution Issues Statement
DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and the Flint Water Prosecution Team released the statement below following Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s dismissal of charges against defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution:. “We are committed to Flint. Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for...
WNEM
Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
WNEM
Zoo Boo celebrates 25 years at Saginaw Children's Zoo
WNEM
Midland County prosecutor says making school threats can get you in big trouble
The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Saginaw Spirit prepare for first road game of the season. The Saginaw Spirit prepare for their first road game of the season. They will visit the Sarnia Sting on Friday night.
WNEM
7 actors, 30+ characters: "action-packed" musical opening in Saginaw
The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Midland County prosecutor says making school threats can get you in big trouble. Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students. Saginaw Spirit prepare for first road game of the season.
WNEM
Mt. Pleasant lottery club wins $616K
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A lottery club in Mt. Pleasant recently won more than $616,000 playing the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew won $616,985 playing the Lucky 7 Fast Cash. They bought the winning ticket at the Cabin, located at 930 W. Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever...
WNEM
Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
