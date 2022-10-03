ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Great start to football season for Standish-Sterling Panthers

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson explains why Davison resident Aaron Matthew Braham is now behind bars. Flint Water Crisis prosecutor defends case after charges dismissed. Updated: 8 hours...
STERLING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Saginaw, MI
Education
City
Saginaw, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches

FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svsu#Linus College#Board Of Control
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Flint Criminal Prosecution Issues Statement

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and the Flint Water Prosecution Team released the statement below following Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s dismissal of charges against defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution:. “We are committed to Flint. Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WNEM

Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
MIDLAND, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Zoo Boo celebrates 25 years at Saginaw Children's Zoo

Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as they help residents start a clean, new slate in life. The Expungement Clinic is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 4790 Gratiot Road, Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

7 actors, 30+ characters: "action-packed" musical opening in Saginaw

The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Midland County prosecutor says making school threats can get you in big trouble. Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students. Saginaw Spirit prepare for first road game of the season. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Saginaw Spirit...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Mt. Pleasant lottery club wins $616K

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A lottery club in Mt. Pleasant recently won more than $616,000 playing the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew won $616,985 playing the Lucky 7 Fast Cash. They bought the winning ticket at the Cabin, located at 930 W. Bloomfield in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy