When I saw photos of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for the first time, I felt like I was looking at someone who was a part of my family; someone I know without a doubt I would have loved had I known her. It’s a feeling every member of the Iranian diaspora is familiar with. And because the people of Iran desperately need our support and solidarity right now, it’s vital that we talk about how to help the protests in Iran. Iranians rarely agree on everything. They often disagree on who’s to blame for the oppression that has gripped Iran like a...

PROTESTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO