100 Days After Fall of Roe v. Wade, Senator Anna M. Kaplan Issues Update on the Battle for Reproductive Rights in New York

President Biden on Tuesday will announce new guidelines and grants designed to protect reproductive rights in the U.S., according to a report. He will be speaking at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force which is being convened 100 days on from the Supreme Court’s judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the meeting, where Biden is set to describe how abortion rights have been curtailed for millions of women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The gathering will also discuss how medical staff are now being subjected to prosecutions for providing abortion services, according to a letter shared by the White House, Reuters reports. It’s understood that the president will also discuss new guidelines for colleges to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and $6 million in new grants to protect access to the Department of Health and Human Services’ reproductive healthcare services.Read it at Reuters

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO