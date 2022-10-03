100 Days After Fall of Roe v. Wade, Senator Anna M. Kaplan Issues Update on the Battle for Reproductive Rights in New York

Read full article on original website
Related
Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, says his Catholic faith makes him mindful of 'real world' impact of SCOTUS decisions
Alito made the comments during a Tuesday university speech during which he made no mention of Roe v. Wade's reversal.
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Biden to Unveil New Guidelines to Protect Reproductive Rights 100 Days on From Roe Judgment
President Biden on Tuesday will announce new guidelines and grants designed to protect reproductive rights in the U.S., according to a report. He will be speaking at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force which is being convened 100 days on from the Supreme Court’s judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the meeting, where Biden is set to describe how abortion rights have been curtailed for millions of women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The gathering will also discuss how medical staff are now being subjected to prosecutions for providing abortion services, according to a letter shared by the White House, Reuters reports. It’s understood that the president will also discuss new guidelines for colleges to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and $6 million in new grants to protect access to the Department of Health and Human Services’ reproductive healthcare services.Read it at Reuters
Overturning Roe v. Wade diminishes N.J.’s trust in U.S. Supreme Court, poll says
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling revoking the 49-year-old constitutional right to abortion, six in 10 New Jerseyans no longer have trust in the high court to operate in the best interests of the American people, according to a recent poll. In the Rutgers-Eagleton poll, 61% said they didn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
RELATED PEOPLE
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts
In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
Where Abortion Is Literally on the Ballot in 2022
Since the Supreme Court eliminated the national right to abortion in June, abortion policy has been sent back to the states. Now some of those states are letting voters decide directly how abortion should be regulated within their borders. Six states have amendments or measures affecting abortion on the ballot...
100 days after Dobbs, Biden still struggling to please abortion rights activists
President Joe Biden convened the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access on Tuesday for the second time since the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade and outlined steps the administration is taking to protect abortion access across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race
ATLANTA — (AP) — In Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock,...
The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states
Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.
At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago
Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts
New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
Register Citizen
Joe Courtney, Mike France debate abortion, economy and more
The two major party candidates vying to represent Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District discussed inflation, health care costs, student loans, public transportation, abortion rights and their shared love of submarines during a televised debate on Monday night. The event gave voters in eastern Connecticut their first opportunity to watch Democratic...
At least 66 abortion clinics in 15 red states have scrapped procedures since Roe v Wade was overturned... so what's the law in YOUR state?
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, according to an analysis. The number of clinics providing the procedure in the states dropped from 79 on June 24, the day of the decision, to 13 on October 2, the Guttmacher Institute found.
66 abortion clinics shut in US since court ruling: report
At least 66 clinics in 15 US states have stopped performing abortions since the June Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to the procedure, according to a report published on Thursday. Meanwhile, states where abortion remains legal "are being inundated with people from states with abortion bans seeking care," the report said.
Comments / 0