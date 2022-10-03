ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

100 Days After Fall of Roe v. Wade, Senator Anna M. Kaplan Issues Update on the Battle for Reproductive Rights in New York

By Anna M. Kaplan
nysenate.gov
 3 days ago
TheDailyBeast

Biden to Unveil New Guidelines to Protect Reproductive Rights 100 Days on From Roe Judgment

President Biden on Tuesday will announce new guidelines and grants designed to protect reproductive rights in the U.S., according to a report. He will be speaking at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force which is being convened 100 days on from the Supreme Court’s judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the meeting, where Biden is set to describe how abortion rights have been curtailed for millions of women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The gathering will also discuss how medical staff are now being subjected to prosecutions for providing abortion services, according to a letter shared by the White House, Reuters reports. It’s understood that the president will also discuss new guidelines for colleges to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and $6 million in new grants to protect access to the Department of Health and Human Services’ reproductive healthcare services.Read it at Reuters
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
The Independent

AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts

In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
TIME

Where Abortion Is Literally on the Ballot in 2022

Since the Supreme Court eliminated the national right to abortion in June, abortion policy has been sent back to the states. Now some of those states are letting voters decide directly how abortion should be regulated within their borders. Six states have amendments or measures affecting abortion on the ballot...
Popular Science

The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states

Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
KARE 11

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.
Daily Mail

At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago

Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
TheDailyBeast

New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts

New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
Register Citizen

Joe Courtney, Mike France debate abortion, economy and more

The two major party candidates vying to represent Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District discussed inflation, health care costs, student loans, public transportation, abortion rights and their shared love of submarines during a televised debate on Monday night. The event gave voters in eastern Connecticut their first opportunity to watch Democratic...
AFP

66 abortion clinics shut in US since court ruling: report

At least 66 clinics in 15 US states have stopped performing abortions since the June Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to the procedure, according to a report published on Thursday. Meanwhile, states where abortion remains legal "are being inundated with people from states with abortion bans seeking care," the report said.
