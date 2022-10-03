ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast

Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
ASPEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado

Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus.  That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
BOULDER, CO
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County

As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

UPDATE: Police say public safety threat in Eagle is over

Police activity in the area of I-70 mile marker 146 and Wapiti Road in Eagle has ended, according to an EC alert issued at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday. Activity in the area led to traffic issues westbound on I-70 in the Eagle area. An earlier alert told residents to not pick up hitchhikers and to contact police for suspicious persons in the area.
EAGLE, CO
CBS Denver

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Jeffco

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects for catalytic converter thefts. Those thefts are up 136% this year compared to 2017. The three arrested are Maya Stenman-Fernstrom, 28, Jordon Roy-Finger, 30, both facing attempted theft and Austin Finger, 32, arrested for felony warrant as well as attempted theft. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

