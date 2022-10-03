ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Tete, LA

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
LOUISIANA STATE
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
CCA Louisiana to raffle new F-150 Lariat

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana announced that on November 3, 2022, one lucky winner will take home a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4. Tickets are $50 each, and the drawing will be held on November 3 around 5 p.m. at the CCA Louisiana Office in Baton Rouge. Participants can watch the drawing live, in person, or on CCA Louisiana social media accounts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
All About New Roads Harvest Festival

New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
NEW ROADS, LA
National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments

Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
LOUISIANA STATE
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane

Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA

