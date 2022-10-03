Read full article on original website
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
cenlanow.com
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music
The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
houmatimes.com
CCA Louisiana to raffle new F-150 Lariat
The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana announced that on November 3, 2022, one lucky winner will take home a brand new 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4. Tickets are $50 each, and the drawing will be held on November 3 around 5 p.m. at the CCA Louisiana Office in Baton Rouge. Participants can watch the drawing live, in person, or on CCA Louisiana social media accounts.
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
cenlanow.com
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About New Roads Harvest Festival
New Roads — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Harvest Festival on False River takes place October 14th through October 16th in New Roads. This three day festival includes a carnival, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more. The festival begins with a parade and live performances on Friday night. Admission is free on Friday.
brproud.com
National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments
Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
theadvocate.com
Yes, things are quiet on the LSU lakes project. Here's why everything's still on schedule.
Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule. The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
theadvocate.com
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane
Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
wbrz.com
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
