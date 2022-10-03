ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football Releases Heartfelt Statement To Address Death Of Former Player

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jK4C8_0iKSCmah00

Nebraska Cornhuskers

This Monday the Nebraska football community received heartbreaking news.

Mark Pelini, a former Cornhuskers offensive lineman and the nephew of Bo Pelini, has died at 31 as a result of a car crash on Sunday.

Nebraska football has released the following statement to address the heartbreaking news:

"Mourning the loss of one of our own. On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Mark Pelini, who passed away Sunday at the age of 31," the statement reads.

Just a gut-wrenching moment for the Nebraska community and Pelini family.

Mark began his Nebraska football career as a walk-on in 2010. By 2014 he was the team's starting center; a testament of his hard work and overall development.

We are keeping the Pelini family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Reactions to Matt Davison’s departure

Former Nebraska football Matt Davison is now also a former member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers athletic department. It was announced today that the ex-wide receiver is going to be stepping down from his duties as Senior Associate Athletic Director in order to head up n NIL that will be geared towards Husker players.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials

Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
kfornow.com

Tom Lorenz Passes Away

(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Cornhuskers#American Football#College Football#Husker
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Offutt Air Force Base

Offutt Air Force Base plays a key role in our nation’s national security. Located in Sarpy County, the military base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM. Offutt also hosts the 55th Wing, which conducts important global intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions and we are proud they call Nebraska home.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
152
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy