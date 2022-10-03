Nebraska Football Releases Heartfelt Statement To Address Death Of Former Player
This Monday the Nebraska football community received heartbreaking news.
Mark Pelini, a former Cornhuskers offensive lineman and the nephew of Bo Pelini, has died at 31 as a result of a car crash on Sunday.
Nebraska football has released the following statement to address the heartbreaking news:
"Mourning the loss of one of our own. On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Mark Pelini, who passed away Sunday at the age of 31," the statement reads.
Just a gut-wrenching moment for the Nebraska community and Pelini family.
Mark began his Nebraska football career as a walk-on in 2010. By 2014 he was the team's starting center; a testament of his hard work and overall development.
We are keeping the Pelini family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
