Nebraska Football Releases Heartfelt Statement To Address Death Of Former Player

Nebraska Cornhuskers

This Monday the Nebraska football community received heartbreaking news.

Mark Pelini, a former Cornhuskers offensive lineman and the nephew of Bo Pelini, has died at 31 as a result of a car crash on Sunday.

Nebraska football has released the following statement to address the heartbreaking news:

"Mourning the loss of one of our own. On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Mark Pelini, who passed away Sunday at the age of 31," the statement reads.

Just a gut-wrenching moment for the Nebraska community and Pelini family.

Mark began his Nebraska football career as a walk-on in 2010. By 2014 he was the team's starting center; a testament of his hard work and overall development.

We are keeping the Pelini family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.