ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Homelessness#Serial Killings#Police#Violent Crime#Latino
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Homeless population staying vigilant and defiant

STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable. Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night."If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
HAYWARD, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC News

NBC News

510K+
Followers
57K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy