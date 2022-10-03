STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable. Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night."If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO