Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped
OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
Police in Vallejo, Calif., fire officer in 2020 shooting death of Sean Monterrosa
A police detective in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Vallejo was fired after an independent investigation concluded that his use of deadly force in the shooting of a 22-year-old man in 2020 "was not objectively reasonable" — a rare move by a department that has come under review for its high rate of fatal shootings by officers.
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland,...
DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
6 killings have now been linked to 1 person of interest in California. Police now say he meets the definition of a serial killer.
Police used ballistics tests and video footage to connect the shootings and are now asking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest."
Stockton Serial Killer: Homeless population staying vigilant and defiant
STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable. Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night."If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess...
Heartbreaking photos show victims of the Stockton serial killer as families are left devastated by California attacks
PHOTOS of victims of the Stockton "serial killer" have emerged after their families were left devastated by the string of deadly attacks. The victims' identities were revealed this week as cops in California said that the murders fit the definition of a serial killer. New video of a person of...
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
$95k reward offered for information on a series of homicides in Stockton, California, officials say
A series of homicides in Stockton, California, are believed to be related, the city's police department says, and officials are offering an $95,000 reward for information in the case.
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
Stockton Serial Killer Victims Had Four Things In Common
The Stockton Police Department confirmed to Newsweek that an investigation showed that each of the five victims was "ambushed."
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco...
California kidnapping person of interest in custody after using missing victim's credit card
The Merced County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesus Salgado, who is a person of interest in the kidnapping of a family of four. The victims were not yet found.
VIDEO: Police release footage of violent carjacking in Santa Rosa
Police have released footage of a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa that left a 67-year-old man with a broken nose. The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.
