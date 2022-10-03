Six descendants of the namesake of UC Hastings, Serranus Hastings, are suing the state over the name-change that is already underway. The state passed legislation to strip Hastings' name from the school, because of his historic connection to the genocide of Indigenous people, but the family members say they want the name to stay or they want Hastings' original $100K investment back with interest, i.e. $1.7 billion. [Chronicle]

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO