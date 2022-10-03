ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ksmu.org

Missouri, Illinois geospatial researchers to work together on supercomputer

Students and researchers at St. Louis University, Harris-Stowe State University and Missouri S&T will soon run huge datasets at a powerful computer in Illinois. The National Science Foundation awarded the Taylor Geospatial Institute — a group of eight institutions in Missouri and Illinois — $1 million to install the new high-performance computing system at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, one of the group’s member universities.
ILLINOIS STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility

Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Education
ksmu.org

STEM Spots: A St. Jude's Research Hospital doctor discusses genes, proteins, and in between

Dr. Richard Krawacki, from St. Jude’s Research Hospital, discusses chromatin structure and function, research, and protein analyses. STEM Spots is a collaboration between KSMU and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. David Cornelison, STEM Spots invites local experts to discuss advances, issues and theories in all matters of STEM. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Linus College#Missouri State University#Msu
Missouri Independent

Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor union. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri Republicans and Democrats view impact of tax cut bill differently

The largest tax cut in Missouri history will be signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City. It’s been a top priority of the special session call from the GOP governor, who says the General Assembly has answered his call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Senate Democratic Leader Says Only Special Session He Would Consider Returning for is Sports Betting Bill

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s neighboring states allow sports betting but not Missouri. An effort to legalize sports wagering fell short this year in the state Legislature. State Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden says it is a priority next year. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, of Independence, says he’s all for legalizing the form of gambling in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy