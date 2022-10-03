Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.

The Midlands man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a $300,000 Fun Fortune scratch-off ticket from the Pitt Stop #03 store in Blythewood, but he ended up forgetting about the ticket without scratching it.

"I threw the ticket in the car's console," the player said.

The man said he rediscovered the ticket two days later and discovered it was a $300,000 winner.

"I was overwhelmed with joy," he said.

The winner said he immediately drove to the lottery's Claims Center in Columbia for his prize.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com