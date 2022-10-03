Woman charged, accused of stabbing man she met on dating app in Atlanta

A woman was arrested Monday after she stabbed a man she recently met online in Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to the Gables Midtown on Monroe Drive about 5:30 a.m. regarding a call about a person stabbed. At the scene, the 24-year-old victim told police he was attacked inside an apartment by a woman he met on a dating app.

The woman, identified as Antanina Piatruchyk, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

According to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the victim told officers the two went out for drinks and decided they would come back to his apartment. He said they agreed Piatruchyk would sleep on the couch and he in his bedroom.

At some point, the victim woke up and Piatruchyk had a knife to his neck demanding he send her money, according to police. The man was able to grab the woman’s arm, the report states, but ended up getting stabbed in the side of his face.

Fighting back until Piatruchyk dropped the knife, the victim was able to escape and run to a nearby neighbor for help, the report reveals.

While Piatruchyk was being handcuffed, police said she stated, “He weird he tried to rape me,” but later denied a rape kit.

A similar case in Atlanta from 2020 sent a man to jail after he attacked a woman he met on the Hinge dating app, authorities previously said. Benjamin Fancher was recently indicted on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

