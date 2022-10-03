Read full article on original website
Grove retires from Johnston Farm Board
PIQUA — For more than a decade city of Piqua Deputy Chief of Police Marty Grove served as a board member for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Although he recently retired from the board, he has fond memories of his board service, deep respect for the staff of the Johnston Farm, and a sense of excitement for the site’s future.
Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support visits council
COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council heard from a representative of Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support during its meeting Monday night. Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support is a non-profit organization that aims to reach veterans and their caregivers in need of physical and emotional support. The organization has been...
Troy High School seniors earned Commended Scholars honors
TROY — Two Troy High School seniors have been named Commended Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Katie Hansbarger and Aden Nave earned the honor based on their PSAT scores from the October 2021 testing. They were among the top 50,000 scoring students in the nation. The top 16,000 of those students earn National Merit Semifinalist honors.
Air Force Colonel stationed at Wright-Patterson drowns on family vacation
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Chief of Engagements has confirmed the victim of the accident was 46-year-old Col. John Catoe from Ohio.
The Edison Foundation Holiday Evening set for Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Former TDN, Piqua Daily Call writer covers Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Florida — Piqua native, and former Troy Daily News/Piqua Daily Call writer, Harriet Heithaus now lives in Naples, Florida, where she works as an arts and entertainment columnist for the Naples Daily News. Heithaus was in Naples last week as Hurricane Ian made landfall, assisting local residents while also covering news stories related to the Category 4 storm.
Corrections
Miami County Commissioners award funds to Family Abuse Shelter
TROY –– The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Ohio Inc. received approval for funding from the Miami County Commissioners at the commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Family Abuse Shelter will receive payments twice a year on Jan. 15, 2023 and July, 15, 2023. The funds...
Nominations open for Tipp City citizen, business awards
TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show...
Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton
TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Edison State to host FAFSA workshops
PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA Completion Workshops. Participants do not need to be current or prospective Edison State students to attend,...
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
“Fall into Line” with Veterans Museum events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to “Fall Into Line” and mark their calendars with the various events and fundraisers coming this fall with MVVM. MVVM will be having a fundraiser at Skyline Chili at 1775 W. Main...
Dayton Public responds to claim about huge fight after high school football game at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Daniel Cummings as a Dayton school resource officer. He was working concessions at the stadium when the incident happened last week. A school resource officer was the person who made a non-emergency call into Montgomery County Regional Dispatch asking for assistance.
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Susie’s Big Dipper, 323 N. Main St., Piqua: Follow-up inspection. No violations were documented at the time of inspection. The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:. Back-flow prevention – air gap – insufficient air gap between the flood...
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
School district responds after parents express frustration with consolidation rumors
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of parents is speaking out, frustrated with their school district leaders. On Wednesday, Forest Hills School District parents voiced their ongoing concerns with the possible consolidation of Turpin and Anderson high schools. In September, they learned of a private meeting between Elevar Design Group, an architecture firm, and some school board members.
