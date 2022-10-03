Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Some good news emerged Monday afternoon as the region prepared for the potential of some serious tidal flooding. The 4 p.m. high tide is coming in as much as two feet lower than predicted.

What to expect from the storm

According to the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team, the NNW winds helped push the water out of the bay.

Originally, we were expecting more of a north wind, with the prediction of moderate to major tidal flooding from the Eastern Shore to the Outer Banks. If the projection held, it would have been around the 6.8 feet we saw with Hurricane Sandy, but it has dropped to just over 5 feet as the high.

This comes just three days after Hampton Roads was hit with remnants of Hurricane Ian, which caused downed trees, power outages, and flooding.

City officials weren’t taking any chances and many decided to cancel services for Monday. Many school districts closed.

Floodwaters receded significantly after high tide earlier Monday morning, down to an inch from as high as 10 inches (measured with a yardstick) at Surrey Crescent in the Larchmont area of Norfolk. High tide is expected to be even bigger around 4 p.m. Monday, but again not as high as originally forecast.

We don’t expect to see significant rainfall, however, about 0.25 inches, with more in isolated spots.

Gusts of wind were expected to hit around 45-50 mph on Monday, but so far have been slightly weaker. The gusty wind will continue through Tuesday. The wind is expected to be the strongest on the coast.

There is still a potential for some downed tree limbs and power lines, which could cause some outages across the area, reminiscent of Friday.

School Closures

Ahead of Monday’s weather, some schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina made the decision to close or have early dismissals.

The following local school districts have canceled school for Monday, October 3:

Accomack County Public Schools

Chesapeake Public Schools

Currituck County Public Schools

Dare County Public Schools

Franklin City Public Schools

Gloucester County Public Schools

Hampton Public Schools

Isle of Wight County Public Schools

Newport News Schools

Norfolk Public Schools

Northampton County Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools

Poquoson City Public Schools

Private schools ( multiple closures )

Suffolk Public Schools

Virginia Beach Public Schools

York County Public Schools

To see our full list of closures, visit WAVY’s closures and delays page.

College Closures

These colleges and universities have announced closures for Monday, October 3:

Centura College – Norfolk Campus

Fortis College – Norfolk

Norfolk State University

Sentara College of Health Sciences

Tidewater Community College

According to a press release from Old Dominion University, the campus will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

The NSU Police Department advises students with vehicles on campus to park in Lot #20, which is adjacent to Gate #3.

City Closures

The City of Chesapeake announced on Twitter on Sunday that they will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

The City of Hampton offices, facilities, including City Hall, and other in-person non-emergency services will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3. All three Hampton courts are closing at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The City of Norfolk offices, recreation centers and libraries, including Slover Library, will be closed on Monday, October 3. This includes the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The City of Portsmouth has announced that all city offices, including all facilities and buildings, will be closing at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

The City of Virginia Beach facilities, offices, libraries recreation centers, and the Virginia Aquarium will also close at 12 p.m.

Local Closures

The Port of Virginia headquarters at The World Trade Center and other administrative office locations will be operating with limited staff and may have to adjust its hours due to inclement weather.

All offices of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, including the Veterans Employment Centers and the Virginia Career Works Centers in Norfolk, Hampton, Portsmouth, Williamsburg, Suffolk, and Franklin will be closed Monday, October 3.

The Virginia Zoo will be closed Monday, October 3 due to inclement weather.

Chesapeake Square Mall is closing early Monday, at 7 p.m.

Military Bases

According to the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office, only Mission Essential Personnel should report for all Hampton Roads installations and activities Monday, October 3 due to anticipated high winds, high tides, and flooding.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard is also mission essential only.

Hampton Roads Transit

In a tweet Sunday night, Hampton Roads Transit said the Elizabeth River Ferry service will be suspended beginning at 8 p.m. October 2 until further notice.

HRT is also alerting residents that customers could experience delays and detours from both their bus and light rail services.

HRT’s Customer Service Information Booth and the Hampton Transit Center will not open until 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticket vending machines.

How cities prepare for tidal flooding

Cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for the severe flooding. Here is a list of what different cities are doing to prepare and what residents can do:

City of Chesapeake: The Chesapeake City Manager has declared a local state of emergency , effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The city is advising residents to move vehicles and protect items in garages, and crawl spaces at ground level.

Gloucester County : Gloucester County Emergency Management officials say they will declare a local emergency tomorrow due to the storm.

The county is also urging residents to not drive through flooded roads, as it is impossible to know how deep the water is. Greate Road, leading to Gloucester Point Beach Park, will close at 10 a.m. Monday and the Point Beach Park and Pier will close at 6 p.m. Sunday and will remain until further notice.

Gloucester County is also predicting power outages. To report power outages or downed lines, residents can call 1-866-366-4357 or visit www.dom.com .

Photo Courtesy: Gloucester County Emergency Information

City of Hampton: Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting declared a local state of emergency for the city Sunday night.

In a press release from the City of Hampton , Hampton’s stormwater crews will be working around the clock to clear ditches and storm drains.

Trash collection will be conducted as usual Monday, but Tuesday’s trash pickups have been postponed and will be done Wednesday morning. Please do not put out bins or debris curbside until the storm has passed.

Hampton is opening a shelter to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The Phenix shelter is located at 1061 Big Bethel Rd. Residents should bring any medications or special needs equipment; air mattresses, blankets, and pillows; diapers, toys, games, and books for children; food; and water (recommended 1 gallon per person per day). Pets at George P. Phoenix School will be accepted; owners should bring a cage or crate, food and water, shot records, and medications.

The city is recommending that residents take similar precautions and do the following ahead of the storm:

check emergency supplies

have copies of important documents

refill prescription medication as necessary

Residents who live in low-lying areas, particularly those in Zone A, should have a plan for what to do in the event of an evacuation. To check your zone, go to knowyourzone.org.

City of Newport News : City offices are open on Monday, but schools are closed. Newport News Parks and Recreation youth programs will be open Monday at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for students who are already registered for before and afterschool care.

City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared a local state of emergency for the city Sunday night.

City officials suggest if you live in an area that typically floods, to consider staying with family and friends in areas that don’t.

Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled throughout the city.

Residents in low-lying areas who need to move their vehicles may bring them to one of the public parking garages at City Center. Parking in these garages is free. Do not park in reserved spots and move your vehicle by noon on Wednesday.

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) are closed on October 3. Check the NNPS website for updated information and the status for schools on Tuesday.

City of Norfolk: Ahead of the anticipated major flooding, City Manager Chip Filer has declared a local state of emergency .

The city is advising residents to not drive on flooded streets and to use the Waze app to get real-time flooding updates.

Norfolk Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted on Facebook that the City of Norfolk will provide sandbags at Community Beach Park this afternoon to prepare for the storm.

10 On Your Sides Lauryn Moss was at Community Beach Park Sunday, where officials provided sandbags for residents.

The city’s waste management will collect yard waste from Tropical Storm Ian and this latest storm on normal collection days. Residents should not place yard waste at the curb until their scheduled collection day. Yard waste does not need to be scheduled when it falls under the following guidelines:

Yard waste must be in clear plastic bags or properly cut, tied, and bundled (4 feet in length).

Up to 20 clear bags, weighing no more than 45 pounds or 20 bundles of yard waste (not to exceed 3 cubic feet) is accepted per collection.

Yard waste limbs and branches must be 6 inches in diameter or less for collection and tied into bundles that are no longer than four feet long and no larger than 18 inches in diameter.

Yard waste must not be contaminated with other debris.

City of Portsmouth: The City of Portsmouth has declared a local state of emergency .

City of Virginia Beach : The Virginia Beach City Manager declared a state of emergency Sunday evening in anticipation of widespread flooding Monday.

The city is offering emergency off-street parking in the Oceanfront and Town Center garages from now through 8 a.m.

The city also gives residents additional reminders ahead of the storm:

Make sure you are not blocking storm drains

Check the status of roads you may need to travel using the Waze app

Cancellations and service changes will be posted on the City’s emergency site

stay out of floodwaters

remove or secure objects outside your home and business that may become projectiles

Know your zone

Sign up for VBAlert for emergency alerts

311 (Citizen Services) is available 24 hours a day

Contact Dominion Energy to report power outages at 1-866-366-4357

