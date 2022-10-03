Read full article on original website
Texas man dead after crash involving 3 semis near Stratford
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One man is dead and another was injured in a crash involving three semi-trucks on US 54, about four miles northeast of Stratford, on Tuesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
Cold and soggy night for Friday night football
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover and scattered rain showers are likely to continue through Saturday with some hope of seeing the sunshine again on Sunday. Clouds and rain will restrict high temperatures to the 50s & 60s Friday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles with rain coverage increased moving into the evening hours.
Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
GALLERY: Area first responders escort bodies of Dalhart firefighters killed in wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Local first responders helped honor the Dalhart Fire Chief and firefighter killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday night by escorting the bodies on Wednesday. Fire Chief Curtis Brown and firefighter Brendan Torres were on their way back from a call around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday...
Clouds and intermittent rain showers likely through the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds cover and scattered rain showers are likely to continue Thursday through Saturday with some hope of seeing the sunshine again on Sunday. The clouds and rain will restrict our high temperatures to the 60s across a large part of the Panhandles region along with Eastern New Mexico Thursday before a cold front arrives Thursday night keeping us colder for Friday with highs limited to the 50s and 60s.
Scattered showers and cool weather for the rest of the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It's time to cut off that AC and save a little money on this month's electric bill! Temperatures through the rest of the week will be on the cool side especially Wednesday and Friday. With abundant cloud cover inundating the area, highs will be limited to the 60s across a large part of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
City of Fritch asking people to conserve water
FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
Opening statements held in Amarillo Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - After months of back and forth between Alex Fairly and the City of Amarillo, a trial began Tuesday to determine if the city will be able to use anticipation notes to fund the Civic Center Expansion and Renovation Project. The trial kicked off with opening arguments...
Memorial service for USS Indianapolis survivor being held in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Texas (KVII) — USS Indianapolis survivor and Memphis resident Cleatus A. Lebow died on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced Thursday morning. Memorial services will be held in Memphis on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Cleatus, 98, was a...
Growth fuels Power Church's relocation in Barrio
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Power Church in east Amarillo is planning to move from its current location to SE 27th Ave. next to the Amarillo East Branch Library and open its doors for worship in 2023. Despite a national trend of fewer people attending Sunday services, Power Church’s move...
Former high school teacher sentenced to 20 years for soliciting minor online
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County jury sentenced a former Amarillo Independent School District teacher to 20 years in prison on Wednesday, the Randall County District Attorney announced. Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years after pleading not guilty to the charge of online solicitation of a...
The Blitz: Week 7 high school football scores
Week seven of the high school football season is at hand. The fun begins Thursday night with three games on tap. Palo Duro, coming off a bye week, will open district play by hosting Lubbock High. The Dons will be honoring the 70th anniversary of old Carver High School winning the PVIL state championship.
