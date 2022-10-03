Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
cbs4indy.com
SHE.Xperience creates department store featuring Black-owned businesses
INDIANAPOLIS– For a year now, the SHE.Xperience has occupied the old Victoria’s Secret storefront inside Circle Centre Mall in Downtown Indianapolis. On the mall’s second floor, the department store layout serves as a brick-and-mortar space for 12 Black-owned businesses. Owned by Angel Fant, Koqóvel Cosmetics & Skincare...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
savi.org
Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card
On October 27, the SAVI Talks event will focus on the project, Indianapolis Racial Equity Report Card. This event will be a bit different from others in that we want a community conversation about the outcomes that are important to measure as Indy holds itself accountable to creating a racially just and more equitable community.
WISH-TV
Visitation set for slain Purdue student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A visitation will be held Sunday for Varun Chheda, who died in a homicide Wednesday on the Purdue University campus. The visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, 740 E. 86th St. Chheda was a Purdue student from Indianapolis who died in the...
WISH-TV
The Indianapolis Public Library offers free and low cost business resources
Alexandria Loewen, Librarian at the Indianapolis Public Library, joined us to tell us about the library’s Business Information services and resources centered at the Indianapolis Central Library. There are business librarians at the Central Library who offer many resources, one of them being one-on-one small business research consultations. People...
WISH-TV
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents in the Westfield-Washington School District have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council. It’s a district-level, parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school.
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
What are the differences between TSA PreCheck and Clear?
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick and Janet Johnson are headed out on vacation. "Pick up a Disney cruise with the granddaughter," Rick said. They can also cruise through security because they both have TSA PreCheck. "The lines are shorter," he said. TSA PreCheck is a purchased, government-issued privilege that says you're...
WIBC.com
UIndy Economist: US Needs More Oil Refineries To Counteract OPEC Cuts
INDIANAPOLIS — OPEC is cutting oil production significantly, which is assuredly going to raise the price of gas in Indiana and the rest of the U.S. Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, believes there are many things that the White House can do to alleviate the burden on you at the pump. However, he doesn’t believe anything impactful will be done.
WISH-TV
After the bell: Oil production cut; home applications down; REI closes for Black Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of oil producers just agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day. The goal is to spur oil prices. The United States pressured the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries to pump more oil with gas prices as high as they are right now.
WISH-TV
IU researcher says a study found teachers grade students based on socio-economic background
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University researcher who co-authored a research study said that the teachers in the study graded students based on their socio-economic backgrounds. Jessica Calarco is an associate sociology professor at Indiana University. “That’s because students have very different home lives outside of school. Not every...
wfyi.org
Indianapolis health care giant must face federal lawsuit alleging Medicare fraud
Indianapolis-based health insurance giant Elevance Health, previously Anthem, Inc., will have to face a federal lawsuit alleging it pocketed at least tens of millions of dollars by submitting inaccurate claims to the U.S. Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The original lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in...
wrtv.com
Inflation impacting road construction and causing delays for city projects
INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation is causing road construction projects being performed by INDOT and the city to cost more money. The city of Indianapolis says that some projects will be delayed but INDOT says projects — like the north split — are still on time. The biggest issue facing both entities is finding supplies.
indypolitics.org
Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term
A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
WISH-TV
5 people shot in 8 hours as Indianapolis gun violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people were shot in an eight-hour span between Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shootings were a sign of continuing gun violence in the Circle City. According to IMPD, 10 people were shot and killed in the...
