Crises nursey surpasses 100 art pieces for upcoming auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In preparation for the Children’s Art Auction, Mini O’Beirne Crises Nursery has received over 100 pieces of artwork from the community and children at the nursery.

Mini O’Bierne, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, will host an online Children’s Art Auction. The event will raise funds to provide much-needed technology upgrades for the nursery.

“I am amazed at the number of unique paintings we’ve received from our local artists,” said Jen McMillin, who serves as the nursery’s executive director. “So many people have fond memories of the Nursery, and now they can take home a beautiful reminder in the form of these art pieces.”

Donors from the age of 18 months on up to parents generously painted and provided their work to the nursery for the event.

Interested bidders can preview the artwork here . Bidding will open at 8:00 A.M. on October 17, and close at midnight on October 21.

For more information about Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery, please contact McMillin at 217-525-6800.

More information about the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation can be found here .

