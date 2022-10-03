Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened following a crash I-75 southbound. According to ODOT, the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash. OHGO is reporting that all lanes have since reopened. There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or […]
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexander Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
Crews put out mulch fire at Dayton landfill
DAYTON — Fire crews spent hours on scene of mulch fire at a landfill in Dayton Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wagner Ford around 9:30 pm Wednesday night. Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the...
Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
HARASSMENT: At 1:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a harassment complaint. The female victim advised that around midnight of that day, she was at a friend’s residence in the 500 block of Swetizer Street when the suspect, Jase Blocher, followed her to the residence and began yelling at her out of his vehicle window. She advised they do have a one-year-old daughter together, but she advised the daughter was not with her at the time; therefore, he didn’t have a reason to follow her. She advised police had trespassed him from the residence, and she did not feel safe knowing he was around. It was advised Blocher had sent her death threats for her and her current boyfriend before he deleted them from the chat. Officers were able to get the messages from her apple watch, as messages do not delete from the watch unless she deletes them. The female victim advised she no longer feels safe with the messages he sent her and photos of the messages were taken to be put into the case file. Blocher was issued a citation for telecommunications harassment.
1017thepoint.com
REID TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW $100 MILLION HOSPITAL IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking has been set for either October 19 or 20 for a massive project that will result in a brand-new hospital for Connersville. Reid Health will invest more than $100 million into the property on Park Road that was once home to Kmart. Reid purchased that site early last year. The new facility will replace the current hospital building on Virginia Avenue. A hospital has been located there for more than a hundred years, and Reid officials say it’s better to start over with a new building rather than try to renovate the aging structure. The new hospital will cover 177,000 square feet over two stories. It’s expected to take about two years to construct.
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Darke County
LIBERTY TWP. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County Thursday night. Crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. of someone shot at a residence in the 5000 block of Smith Road, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When crews...
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
Uptick in ‘smash and grabs’: Tipp City PD urges caution
Tipp City police said that oftentimes in these situations, purses and other valuables are left in plain sight.
dayton.com
Food truck rally, car show, movie screening happening in Huber Heights this weekend
The City of Huber Heights will be the place to be this weekend with a food truck rally, children’s activities, car show and movie screening. Bites In the Heights, a free event returning to the Rose Music Center at The Heights, is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
RTA cancels previously announced changes; All routes to continue as normal for now
The Greater Dayton RTA has decided to cancel their previously announced changes that were scheduled to start this month. RTA recently decided to eliminate Route 14 north beginning on Oct. 16 due to the driver shortage that has been impacting most transportation providers, an RTA spokesperson said in a press release.
countynewsonline.org
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market
RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside. Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
