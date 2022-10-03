Rockhill Grille, Mission Taco opening new locations in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Two popular Kansas City restaurants are planning new locations in Leawood.

Mission Taco Joint announced Monday that it will be opening a new location in 2023.

The restaurant announced plans to open in the Park Place shopping center in the former space of The Ainsworth, located at 11564 Ash St. It will be Mission Taco Joint’s eighth location and third in the Kansas City area.

The new Mission Taco Joint site will be 4,554 square feet with a main dining room and bar that will sit approximately 120 people.

“We’ve been looking to expand in the Kansas City market, and we are excited to bring our first Kansas location to Park Place in Leawood, a little more than 20 minutes away from our South Plaza and East Crossroad locations,” Mission Taco Joint co-owner and CEO Adam Tilford said in a statement.

“Mission Taco Joint isn’t just a place to eat, we’re a place to have a good time, and the live, work, play environment of Park Place is the perfect environment for our guests to do so.”

Rockhill Grille will also open a new location in Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center, the Kansas City Business Journal reports .

The restaurant, which in 2016 opened in the former home of The Cashew at 2000 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, will open its second location at 4311 W. 119th St. in Leawood this fall, the company said in a release.

Rockhill Grille will occupy the former La Bodega Tapas & Lounge space in Town Center Crossing, which closed temporarily during the Covid-19 pandemic and remained shuttered.

The Leawood restaurant will open in the fall and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

