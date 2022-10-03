Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with explosive-packed drones and reportedly fires top military commander
Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine; commander of eastern military district sacked according to reports
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
US issues new sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protests and internet shutdown
The United States issued sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials Thursday over the Iranian government’s violent crackdown on mass protests and restrictions on internet access in the country. The massive protests sweeping Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the...
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
Biden’s nuclear warning not based on new intelligence but opens a window into real worries inside the White House
President Joe Biden’s stark warning Thursday night that the world faces the highest prospect of nuclear war in 60 years was not based on any new intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions or changes in Russia’s nuclear posture, multiple US officials told CNN. The US still...
Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
Pro-Russia media slam war setbacks as Putin predicts annexed Ukrainian regions will stabilize
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he expects the situation to stabilize in four war-torn regions of Ukraine after signing legislation to annex them on Wednesday, despite the fact that Russia’s military does not fully control those areas. While Russian state television hailed Putin’s inking of the annexation process,...
Human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus share Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine — Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties — have won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski. The new laureates were honored for “an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses...
US, Japanese and South Korean warships perform missile defense exercise after North Korean tests
United States, South Korean and Japanese warships performed a missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, two days after North Korean sent a ballistic missile over Japan, the US-Indo Pacific Command said in a statement. The two US warships, the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the guided-missile...
Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to resign his Senate seat to become University of Florida president, source tells CNN
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a prominent voice in the Republican Party who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior...
Iran’s protests are not an angry outburst, but the result of generations of trauma
Women, life, freedom. These words have become the rallying cry for protest that has erupted in the wake of the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s feared morality police. They are shaking the Iranian regime to its core. Unlike past movements, this uprising cuts across...
Republicans called Biden’s infrastructure program ‘socialism.’ Then they asked for money.
Last November, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota released a statement slamming the passage of the freshly approved infrastructure law he referred to as “President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list.”. Then in June, Emmer — the House Republican campaign chairman leading attacks on Democrats for supporting the...
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley calls for OPEC collusion crackdown after production cut
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday called for punishing OPEC for its production cut by passing legislation that would hold foreign oil producers accountable for colluding to fix prices. Grassley, a longtime backer of so-called NOPEC legislation, announced in a statement obtained first by CNN that he plans to file...
Russian deputy in Kherson berates ‘incompetent commanders’ in unsparing critique of war effort
A senior Russian-appointed official in Ukraine on Thursday blamed the country’s military setbacks on incompetence and corruption within the top ranks of the Kremlin’s defense apparatus. In a searing 4-minute video posted to the encrypted messaging application Telegram, Kirill Stremousov, the Moscow-installed deputy leader of Ukraine’s Kherson region,...
Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegation while clarifying radio show comments
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Georgia, on Thursday continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and sought to clarify comments he made about the report during a radio interview earlier in the day. “This here,...
Murder convictions overturned after court rules rap lyrics likely injected racial bias
The murder convictions of two Black men in northern California were vacated Monday after a judge ruled the introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act, a law designed to limit racism within the criminal justice system. The decision comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin...
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. A concerned citizen called in to report a semi-truck at a residence in Weslaco, Texas, according to Guerra. Weslaco is located about eight miles north of the US border with Mexico.
