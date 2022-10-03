ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon

The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Idaho8.com

Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft

Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
ALASKA STATE
Idaho8.com

Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents

Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Idaho8.com

Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization

President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Elections#2016 Election#Russian#Chinese#Americans#Meta#Facebook#Republican#Cnn
Idaho8.com

Russian deputy in Kherson berates ‘incompetent commanders’ in unsparing critique of war effort

A senior Russian-appointed official in Ukraine on Thursday blamed the country’s military setbacks on incompetence and corruption within the top ranks of the Kremlin’s defense apparatus. In a searing 4-minute video posted to the encrypted messaging application Telegram, Kirill Stremousov, the Moscow-installed deputy leader of Ukraine’s Kherson region,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Country
Russia
Idaho8.com

84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff

Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. A concerned citizen called in to report a semi-truck at a residence in Weslaco, Texas, according to Guerra. Weslaco is located about eight miles north of the US border with Mexico.
WESLACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy