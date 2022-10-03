Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma man arrested for 1993 murder in McCurtain County
51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.
KXII.com
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 6, 2022
MALLORY, LARRY BOYD – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15. CONNOR, JACQUELINE KAY – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; THEFT OF A FIREARM. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. THOMPSON, JADA JANIQUE – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. GRAY, TEAIZIA MONAE –...
Woman Found Guilty of Brutally Stabbing Pregnant Woman and Trying to Steal Her Unborn Baby
Taylor Parker, 29, was found guilty Mon., Oct. 3 in Bowie County, Texas(KTAL/KMSS Staff) Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was convicted of capital murder Monday and now faces the death penalty after she brutally killed Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, to steal the pregnant woman's baby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 06)
Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
oklahomatoday.com
The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.
Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
ktoy1047.com
Organizations come together to keep Ashdown students safe
With a combination of a grant and partnership between the city of Ashdown, Little River County, and Ashdown Public Schools the three entities were able to provide sidewalks along Locust Street so that students walking or biking to school would have a safe way to travel. According to Ashdown Mayor...
easttexasradio.com
Grand Opening For American SpiralWeld Pipe In Paris
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company is holding a grand opening ceremony at 10:00 this morning to commemorate its facility’s successful opening and operation at 2700 J. Eagan Street in Paris. Their facility has been operating for over a year and exceeded its initial expectations. The project estimated 60 employees at the start of operations, with roughly 100 as production went into full swing a couple of years later. They have already met and exceeded those 100 employees and estimate 145 to date.
Comments / 0