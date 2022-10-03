Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Cougars down host Timberwolves in volleyball tri
EXETER – In the opening match of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ host tri Thursday, it was the visiting Cross County Cougars who broke out the brooms in a 25-17, 25-23 sweep. “Cross County’s a great team, and they served us off the court,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said....
York News-Times
FCEMF did it the old fashioned way - they earned it
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers is a unique team because it is the culmination of three schools coming together to form one program. FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said even before the girls step on the field together, there are other challenges the team must face. “We have...
York News-Times
Huskies get home sweep of Doniphan-Trumbull and Giltner
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies won a pair of close games with Doniphan-Trumbull by the final scores of 25-23 and 25-21 to kickoff triangular volleyball in Henderson Tuesday night. In the second match of the night for the Huskies, Heartland opened with a 25-18 win over Giltner and cruised...
York News-Times
Nebraska-Rutgers predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Friday night in New Jersey. Can Nebraska piece together a winning streak in its first true road game of the season?. Here's how we see the game playing out. Does the Nebraska defense take another step forward?. Luke Mullin, beat reporter: Let’s call it a sideways step. They won’t play...
York News-Times
Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play
When Michigan State announced in July it was playing its home matches this season in the Breslin Center, a basketball arena, first-year head coach Leah Johnson described it as "one of the most unique home court advantages in the country." She wasn't kidding. Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said the...
York News-Times
Pregame reads ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska kicks off at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season, a 35-21 victory against Indiana. Here are a few pregame reads to get you up to speed for the matchup. The Nebraska coaching search. First things first,...
York News-Times
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
York News-Times
York loses an icon – remembering Jack Vincent
When I arrived in York last summer, one of the first people from the community I met was Jack Vincent. It was the start of the Legion baseball season; I’d shown up at the end of the spring sports season and had covered district and state track, but overall I was still very new to the area.
York News-Times
Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?
YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has. But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.
York News-Times
York FFA brings touch of ag to the Hearthstone
YORK -- The York Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter brought smiles to residents’ faces at the Hearthstone on Wednesday with a petting zoo. Animals small and large, furry and scaly were all adored by the residents. This is York FFA’s second year of educating seniors on their plethora...
York News-Times
Roll-over accident on Lincoln Avenue
A two-vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue resulted in this vehicle rolling over in the driving lanes just north of Sahling Kenworth Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m. The York Fire Department, the York Police Department and Hitz Towing responded to the scene. At least two people sustained injuries, which were not life threatening.
York News-Times
Letter to the Editor: York's a great place to be stranded
I wanted to reach out and say that the town of York, Nebraska makes for an amazing place to be stranded. Headed from Michigan to Colorado, my car broke down and my son and I found ourselves being towed into York. We ended up being here for two days and we’ve met countless people now who have gone above and beyond for us.
York News-Times
Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a person's body was found Wednesday in Clay County. Foul play is suspected, the patrol said. A person working in the area found the body along Road 26 east of Harvard and alerted the Clay County Sheriff's Office, which asked the patrol to conduct the investigation.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld
Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
York News-Times
Hundreds attend Careers in Ag Day
YORK – Area high school students were exposed to a wide range of opportunities in the agriculture field at Careers in Ag Day hosted by Cornerstone Bank. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Nebraska, which is why it has become critical to educate the next generation who will be filling big shoes in the industry’s future.
York News-Times
Ron Mogul living life in the fast lanes
YORK — About once in a lifetime, one will meet a car enthusiast who has invested all their time and all of the change in their pocket to transform old rigs into aesthetic mods that fit their personality. When they aren’t doing that, they are fixing them for others at their body shop, and in York that person is Ron Mogul Jr.
York News-Times
New sign sends greetings to downtown
YORK – As people drive into downtown York from the south, they now see a new, colorful public art display on the wall that sits along the curve of Grant Avenue off of Lincoln Avenue. The “Now Showing: Downtown” sign was designed by Annie Redfern with input from the Arts Around Town group and was produced by Wallingford Signs.
York News-Times
Supply chain discussion important business
Last Thursday’s Sip & Stroll event was a huge success. There were over 400 tickets redeemed at check-in and the vibrancy in Downtown York was a direct reflection of that. Throughout this week, I have had business owners comment their attendance was way up this year and they saw so many new people. Ticket holders have stopped by to say how much they enjoyed the evening and are looking forward to bringing new people with them next year.
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest to meth possession in York County
YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County. He changed his plea during proceedings this week in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a...
