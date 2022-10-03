Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
RBH Group nabs $18M in city grants for Humboldt Park school conversion
A stalled plan to redevelop the long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into a residential “Teachers Village” secured some of the funding it needs to move forward. Last month, the city awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds to developer RBH Group to transform the shuttered Humboldt Park elementary school, at 2620 West Hirsch Street, Block Club Chicago reported. The developer is working with the city’s Department of Housing to request additional funding for the $50.6 million project.
Host Hotels accepts markdown on suburban Chicago Marriott in $14.5M deal
A suburban Chicago hotel’s $14.5 million sale provides a hint at how far hospitality property values have slid since the pandemic slowed travel and slashed lodging revenues. A joint venture of Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, Sun Development & Management Corp. and 3H Group picked up a 254-key hotel in Downers Grove at a steep discount from its 2021 appraisal. The deal breaks down to around $57,000 per room.
John Murphy shopping landmark East Loop hotel
Murphy Development Group is testing the market for lodging assets in Chicago as other sellers have made concessions amid the hotel sector’s pandemic-induced slump. The firm, led by CEO John Murphy, is looking to cash in on its 143-room Hampton Inn property, having hired Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality to sell the downtown asset, Crain’s reported. It was transformed into the hotel from the historic Chicago Motor Club at 68 East Wacker Place.
Chicago’s long road to commercial real estate recovery
Mayor Lori Lightfoot put some political muscle behind Chicago’s return-to-office campaign as she posed for selfies with Accenture employees last month at the consulting firm’s new 264,000-square-foot office in Chicago’s West Loop. “I don’t know if we’ve arrived at what our new normal is, but the fact...
Meet Quintin Primo, the man who brought Chicago’s Google deal together
At the Rookery building in late September, Quintin Primo III sat at the front of a crowd that included some of Chicago’s biggest developers. They’d come to hear Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to finance the transformation of a stretch of LaSalle Street from a monolith of partially vacant offices into the next hot residential neighborhood.
Englewood Connect mixed-use development underway
Ground has broken on an eco-friendly food hub and community gathering space in Englewood. Chicago officials and community leaders attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $14 million Englewood Connect development that will replace the vacant 93-year-old Engine Co. 84 firehouse, Block Club Chicago reported. McLaurin Development Partners is developing the...
Trammell Crow nabs Xeris in Fulton Market with LaSalle exit
Trammell Crow’s Fulton Labs delivered a boost to Chicago’s push to give life sciences lab tenants local options by landing Xeris Biopharma Holdings to an expansion. The injectable-drug maker is extending its footprint in the Fulton Market District, strengthening the neighborhood’s reputation as a biotech hub, Crain’s reported. Xeris’ move also marks another departure from LaSalle Street through the Loop, a corridor that’s been struggling to retain office tenants since even before the pandemic.
“It’s a race to the bottom:” Chicago office recovery stalls
Chicago’s office market has a hard-to-shake case of the hiccups. As commercial real estate players work to stabilize from the pandemic’s decimation of demand, they’re finding out the recovery won’t be straight upward, as new obstacles impede progress. The city’s total leasing dropped to its lowest...
Chicago’s CRG hires Duke acquisitions team on heels of Prologis buyout
The former Duke Realty acquisitions team found a Chicago-based landing spot after the industrial real estate firm’s massive buyout by San Francisco-based Prologis, the world’s largest industrial landlord. The three-member acquisitions group of Mark Crawford, Joe Hawkins and Isaac Lau was hired by development firm CRG after Prologis’...
Beckham, Habitat near city deals for taxes and land on Bronzeville project
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrated in July the $100 million multifamily project by Phil Beckham and Charlton Hamer’s development firms reaching the halfway point. Now, all that’s needed by the firms — Beckham’s is P3 Markets, and Hamer’s is The Habitat Co. — to start work on building 80 more apartments in the South Side neighborhood is the final Chicago City Council approval of a tax break and a couple of discounted land sales, Urbanize Chicago reported.
Saldanas find buyers for Waldorf Astoria condo after cutting listing to $12.5M
A penthouse owner at Waldorf Astoria Chicago is the latest luxury home seller to have to cut high-priced ambitions to make deals. Even as the market draws a record number of high-end transactions, the Waldorf Astoria unit entered contract at a listing price of $12.5 million. While it’s unclear whether the deal will close at the price, it already reflected a slice of 17 percent from its initial listing.
