An annual film festival that showcases a unique collection of cultural-based animated films from around the world will feature two films born out of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy for Creative Media (ACM) in the College of Arts, Languages and Letters. The sixth annual Cultural Animation Film Festival (CAFF) selected works by Laura Margulies, an ACM assistant professor and Debbie Kwon, an ACM alumna. Out of more than 1,250 animated film submissions from 98 countries, CAFF picked Margulies’ film, Blue Cooler and Kwon’s film Kites to be among the 77 showcased at the festival. The three-day event, October 14–16 will be held online and in person at Doris Duke Theatre.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO