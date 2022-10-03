Read full article on original website
UH News Image of the Week: Ānuenue
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Robert Lipske, a faculty member in Outreach College’s Continuing and Professional Programs. Bob shared a spring rainbow over Hawaiʻi Hall on the Mānoa campus. Send us your image!
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ānuenue
“The ānuenue can represent so many things to various people and cultures throughout the honua (world). For me, the ānuenue represents hope, love, equality and joy. All things that we need a little bit more of in Hawaiʻi and the world today!”. —Kedan Waiokila Frank, Alumnus, BA...
Be the film critic, UH Mānoa film students want you
Students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy for Creative Media (ACM) in the College of Arts, Languages and Letters are asking the public to weigh in on their individual film projects. On Friday, October 7, ACM Share the Screen will feature multiple student films in front of a live audience, which will provide firsthand feedback.
New Polynesian archaeology journal launched by UH faculty
In the wake of Hawaiʻi Archaeology Week (September 26–October 2), the University of Hawaiʻi Press joins two non-profit organizations to launch the Journal of Polynesian Archaeology and Research, an open-access title that will soon accept submissions for its inaugural issue. The new journal will be co-edited by...
In memoriam: Founding ethnic studies director Franklin Odo
Franklin Odo, who helped found the ethnic studies program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, died after a short bout with cancer in Northampton, Massachusetts on September 28. He was 83. Odo was appointed director of the UH Mānoa ethnic studies program in 1978 and also served...
UH leads $40M grant for climate-smart food production
A team of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers is the scientific/creative lead on an up-to $40-million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to assist Hawaiʻi farmers, ranchers and foresters in implementing sustainable, climate-smart practices and establishing stronger markets that live beyond the life of the grant for locally produced, healthy food and forest products.
VA secretary visits with UH veteran students
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough visited the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus on October 5, to talk with veterans taking classes and hear about their experiences transitioning from service members to students. More than 700 undergraduate students and more than 100 graduate students are...
ACM talent featured in cultural-based animation film festival
An annual film festival that showcases a unique collection of cultural-based animated films from around the world will feature two films born out of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy for Creative Media (ACM) in the College of Arts, Languages and Letters. The sixth annual Cultural Animation Film Festival (CAFF) selected works by Laura Margulies, an ACM assistant professor and Debbie Kwon, an ACM alumna. Out of more than 1,250 animated film submissions from 98 countries, CAFF picked Margulies’ film, Blue Cooler and Kwon’s film Kites to be among the 77 showcased at the festival. The three-day event, October 14–16 will be held online and in person at Doris Duke Theatre.
UH Mānoa cross country finishes second in Charles Bowles Invitational
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s cross country team continued its upward trend, placing second overall in the Charles Bowles Invitational, held October 1 in Salem, Oregon. The Rainbow Wahine had a team total of 78 points. Individual results included two top-five finishers and four runners...
Alzheimer’s disease research earns alumna national honor
A recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate, who is making tremendous strides into Alzheimer’s disease research, was recognized as one of the top student scholars in the nation. Geetika Patwardhan, a spring 2022 molecular cell biology graduate in the UH Mānoa School of Life Sciences and...
Flying monsters, haunted graveyard tour, more at Windward CC
Want to see flying monsters, go stargazing or explore a 3D haunted graveyard tour? Visit the Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College October 7–29 for an exciting lineup of Halloween-themed shows. As a special addition to the October show schedule, the Hōkūlani Imaginarium will be celebrating Windward...
UH Hilo men’s soccer rallies to win over Academy of Art
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer team claimed a 3-2 win in Pacific West Conference play against Academy of Art on October 1. With less than 12 minutes to go, Tom Vorkastner‘s corner kick found Julian Garcia on the near-side to relay the ball in for the equalizer. Seven minutes later, Keegan Ferreira took a long cross from just inside the right corner and connected with Pablo Gill for the game-winning header. Less than a minute prior, Gill had entered into the game for the first time that day.
UH’s strong bond rating affirmed
The University of Hawaiʻi’s “AA” bond rating was recently affirmed by Fitch Ratings Inc., a designated rating organization of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The rating covers about $454 million in university revenue bonds currently outstanding. The positive annual review is based on the university’s strong operating and capital support by the state and the expectation that the UH will continue to weather near-term economic pressures.
Alexander earns third Big West Freshman of the Week award
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball outside hitter Caylen Alexander earned her third overall and second-straight Big West Freshman of the Week award. The freshman produced a pair of double-digit kill matches in two road wins last week. Alexander totaled 23 kills last week, including putting...
