KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
KELOLAND TV
Giving back by grilling out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
KELOLAND TV
Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
KELOLAND TV
Building a new Butterfly House & Aquarium at the Zoo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two of Sioux Falls’ most popular family friendly attractions are now coming together. The Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium announced a merger of their two organizations Thursday, with some big changes coming over the next two years. “We will...
KELOLAND TV
National Farmer’s Day at the Stockyards Ag Experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the busiest time of the year for farmers and one local museum is working to celebrate all their hard work. You can celebrate National Farmer’s Day early this year at the Stockyards Ag Experience, thanks to an event by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
KELOLAND TV
Zoo, Butterfly House announce merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces. That announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a news conference at the zoo. One change in the partnership will be the location of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Within the next two years, a new butterfly house and aquarium will be built on the Great Plains Zoo campus.
KELOLAND TV
Cool start to the weekend; Milder trends early next week
We have a chilly morning in progress across KELOLAND, with many areas dropping into the 20s and 30s. Huron has fallen to 22 degrees so far as of 7am. The dry environment has been conducive for the colder overnight lows. Many areas are way below average for rain the past 30 days.
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
KELOLAND TV
Empire Mall makes room for Dillard’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but finally construction crews have started work on transforming the old ‘Younkers’ in the Empire Mall into the new ‘Dillard’s’, which will give shoppers one more option and it’s going to be bigger.
KELOLAND TV
Parker native survives Hurricane Ian and is now helping others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days after Hurricane Ian, a powerful category 4 storm, carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persist and the cleanup is far from over. A woman who grew up in Parker, South Dakota now calls Fort Meyers her home,...
KELOLAND TV
Unexpected & lifesaving kidney donation a home run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman in Sioux Falls received one of the greatest lifesaving gifts she could have asked for after overcoming some big obstacles. Brandy Louwagie found out she had a type of chronic kidney disease when she was 18 years old, and her doctors thought she would need a transplant within two years.
KELOLAND TV
Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls moms organizing reproductive rights rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, one Sioux Falls mother felt called to act in defense of abortion access. Michele Brace and Tiffany Campbell are working together to organize a Women’s Wave rally in downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. It’s a part of a nationwide push for action by the Women’s March.
KELOLAND TV
What’s the outlook for flu season?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot to enjoy about October, including the fall weather and the changing of the leaves, but flu season isn’t so nice. “We’re seeing some activity in especially in the southern U.S. and southeastern U.S. and it should be taking off in South Dakota fairly soon here,” Sanford Health infectious disease physician Dr. Susan Hoover said.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
