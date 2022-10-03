ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Giving back by grilling out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
KELOLAND TV

Building a new Butterfly House & Aquarium at the Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two of Sioux Falls’ most popular family friendly attractions are now coming together. The Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium announced a merger of their two organizations Thursday, with some big changes coming over the next two years. “We will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

National Farmer’s Day at the Stockyards Ag Experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the busiest time of the year for farmers and one local museum is working to celebrate all their hard work. You can celebrate National Farmer’s Day early this year at the Stockyards Ag Experience, thanks to an event by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Zoo, Butterfly House announce merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces. That announcement was made Thursday afternoon at a news conference at the zoo. One change in the partnership will be the location of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. Within the next two years, a new butterfly house and aquarium will be built on the Great Plains Zoo campus.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cool start to the weekend; Milder trends early next week

We have a chilly morning in progress across KELOLAND, with many areas dropping into the 20s and 30s. Huron has fallen to 22 degrees so far as of 7am. The dry environment has been conducive for the colder overnight lows. Many areas are way below average for rain the past 30 days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Freezing Rain#Keloland#Kidz N Coats
dakotanewsnow.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Empire Mall makes room for Dillard’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but finally construction crews have started work on transforming the old ‘Younkers’ in the Empire Mall into the new ‘Dillard’s’, which will give shoppers one more option and it’s going to be bigger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parker native survives Hurricane Ian and is now helping others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days after Hurricane Ian, a powerful category 4 storm, carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persist and the cleanup is far from over. A woman who grew up in Parker, South Dakota now calls Fort Meyers her home,...
PARKER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Unexpected & lifesaving kidney donation a home run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman in Sioux Falls received one of the greatest lifesaving gifts she could have asked for after overcoming some big obstacles. Brandy Louwagie found out she had a type of chronic kidney disease when she was 18 years old, and her doctors thought she would need a transplant within two years.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
KELOLAND TV

Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls moms organizing reproductive rights rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, one Sioux Falls mother felt called to act in defense of abortion access. Michele Brace and Tiffany Campbell are working together to organize a Women’s Wave rally in downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. It’s a part of a nationwide push for action by the Women’s March.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s the outlook for flu season?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot to enjoy about October, including the fall weather and the changing of the leaves, but flu season isn’t so nice. “We’re seeing some activity in especially in the southern U.S. and southeastern U.S. and it should be taking off in South Dakota fairly soon here,” Sanford Health infectious disease physician Dr. Susan Hoover said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy