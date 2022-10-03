Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
“Fall into Line” with Veterans Museum events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to “Fall Into Line” and mark their calendars with the various events and fundraisers coming this fall with MVVM. MVVM will be having a fundraiser at Skyline Chili at 1775 W. Main...
Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
miamivalleytoday.com
The Edison Foundation Holiday Evening set for Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
miamivalleytoday.com
Grove retires from Johnston Farm Board
PIQUA — For more than a decade city of Piqua Deputy Chief of Police Marty Grove served as a board member for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Although he recently retired from the board, he has fond memories of his board service, deep respect for the staff of the Johnston Farm, and a sense of excitement for the site’s future.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School seniors earned Commended Scholars honors
TROY — Two Troy High School seniors have been named Commended Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Katie Hansbarger and Aden Nave earned the honor based on their PSAT scores from the October 2021 testing. They were among the top 50,000 scoring students in the nation. The top 16,000 of those students earn National Merit Semifinalist honors.
miamivalleytoday.com
TCSU raises funds toward new skatepark
TROY — Between 250 and 350 people attended Troy City Skatepark Unite’s (TCSU) fundraiser last Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, at Troy Skatepark on North Ridge Avenue. TCSU is trying to raise money to build a new skatepark in Troy. The “Keep Pushing” fundraiser was a free event for...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State to host FAFSA workshops
PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA Completion Workshops. Participants do not need to be current or prospective Edison State students to attend,...
Sidney Daily News
The Way International celebrates 80th anniversary
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International celebrated 80 years on Sunday, Octo. 2, with visitors in from all over the United States and several international countries representing four continents. On Saturday, more than 1,300 people enjoyed a picnic lunch together and then were treated to a sharing from the...
miamivalleytoday.com
American Legion Post’ pork chop meal
PIQUA — The American Legion Post in Piqua is having a pork chop meal from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The meal includes pork chop, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert for $9. The Post will begin taking order at 4:45 p.m. and can be reached at 937-773-9085.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Nominations open for Tipp City citizen, business awards
TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show...
miamivalleytoday.com
Soul’d Out trio returns to West Central Ohio
BELLEFONTAINE — Soul’d Out will perform a benefit concert for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, located southeast of Sidney, on Saturday evening, Oct. 29. The event will be held at Winner Harvest Barn on state Route 47 near Bellefontaine and will include a dinner catered by Inn Between. Tickets...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fall, Halloween events throughout Ohio
All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
wyso.org
Meadowlark chef looks forward to next course
Elizabeth remembers the first time she tasted blue cheese. It was during college in Iowa, where Wiley and her friends would reserve private dining rooms to hold dinner parties for fellow classmates. “We invited a teacher - our theater professor - and she unwrapped this very thick wedge of blue...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton
TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
dayton.com
New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene
Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bites in the Heights food truck event set
HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights will held the fourth annual Bites In The Heights food truck event at Rose Music Center this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature Dayton Food Trucks dishing out a variety of delicacies, children’s activities,...
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
