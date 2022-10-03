Read full article on original website
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is identified: ‘He doesn’t exactly need the money’
The estimates on the value of Aaron Judge’s 62nd record-breaking home run range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions. The actual price paid, of course, will depend on how badly a collector wants it. But the fan who caught the ball probably won’t need it to pay...
Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Xander Bogaerts Certainly Sounds Like He's About To End Red Sox Tenure
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was emotional after his second to last game of the season, knowing his days with the club could be numbered.
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
NBC San Diego
Shut Out: Here's Why Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoffs
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securing a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
Fan Jumps Out of Stands to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball
Video of a fan jumping from the stands to try and secure Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says We Won't See Gavin Lux in the Outfield This Postseason
Gavin Lux will stay at second base as he has all season long
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Angels News: Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager
The face of the Angels had some interesting things to say about his manager.
Boomer & Gio crew predict Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom free agent destinations
The Boomer and Gio crew make their picks for where they believe Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom will end up this offseason, and some see big changes.
