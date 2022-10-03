DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother and father in Dearborn have been charged with abusing their infant daughter after a nurse discovered bruises on the child's body, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Murtadha Mohsein Almeamaar, 31, and Amy Lynn Taulbee, 30, both of Dearborn, have each been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Officials say that on Sept. 29, at about 11:50 a.m., police officers were dispatched to a pediatric office in the 2840 block of Monroe after receiving reports of an infant patient suspected to be the victim of physical abuse.When officers arrived, they met with a nurse, and the infant was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.The parents are accused of abusing the child, causing bruising to her head, neck, and stomach.Both were arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3.Almeamaar was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond, and Taulbee was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 14.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO