Dearborn, MI

Comments / 21

Shelley Cole
3d ago

If they can do that to a tiny baby? Then we should be able to make them suffer until God gets a hold of them first.

Reply
12
Sarah Finley
2d ago

The sad thing is they will get the baby back our system is corrupt!!! And watch the baby will b killed down the road!!! Not every women should b able to give birth!!

Reply(1)
7
Ellen Bennett
3d ago

That poor baby did nothing and doesn't deserve that, I'll take her or any infant at that !

Reply
8
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone

A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
FLAT ROCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Dearborn parents charged with abusing infant daughter

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A mother and father in Dearborn have been charged with abusing their infant daughter after a nurse discovered bruises on the child's body, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Murtadha Mohsein Almeamaar, 31, and Amy Lynn Taulbee, 30, both of Dearborn, have each been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Officials say that on Sept. 29, at about 11:50 a.m., police officers were dispatched to a pediatric office in the 2840 block of Monroe after receiving reports of an infant patient suspected to be the victim of physical abuse.When officers arrived, they met with a nurse, and the infant was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.The parents are accused of abusing the child, causing bruising to her head, neck, and stomach.Both were arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3.Almeamaar was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond, and Taulbee was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 14.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit serial killer sentenced 45 to 70 years in prison

DETROIT – DeAngelo Martin had police and the entire city on edge for days back in 2019, and Thursday the convicted serial killer learned his sentence. Martin was sentenced by Judge Regina Thomas to four concurrent Second-Degree Murder for 45 to 70 years. The four women killed were:. Nancy...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn parents charged in abuse of one-month-old

A Dearborn man and woman accused of abusing their one-month-old baby last week have been formally charged, police said Monday. Murtadha Almeamaar, 31, and Amy Taulbee, 30, were both arraigned Monday in Dearborn's 19th District Court in Dearborn on a charge of first-degree child abuse. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Police said Almeamaar was also charged with being a habitual offender on a second offense.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into tree in Novi, killing passenger

NOVI, Mich. – A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in an early-morning crash that killed one passenger and injured another earlier this week in Novi. Donovan Lycette has been charged with two felonies in connection with a car crash that occurred on Monday, Oct. 3. Novi police say that at about 3 a.m. that day, Lycette was driving southbound on Cranbrooke Drive, in the area of 10 Mile and Haggerty roads, when he crossed the median and crashed into a tree.
NOVI, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Suicidal Man Taken to Hospital

A 28-year-old Pittsfield Township man was taken to the University of Michigan for psychiatric assistance after a situation in The Hamptons of Cloverlane neighborhood, off of Michigan Avenue, located just east of Carpenter Road Tuesday. Around 6 p.m., Pittsfield Township police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Bridle Run...
ANN ARBOR, MI

