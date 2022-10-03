ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSPCA accepts animals affected by Hurricane Ian

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WBRE/WYOU) — The PSPCA worked with Greater Good Charities, a nonprofit that works to help people and pets alike, to transport various animals that have been affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

On October 2, PSPCA and Greater Good Charities accepted a transport of cats and dogs from Florida that have been affected by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release from PSPCA.

The animals were transported to PSPCA’s Erie Avenue Headquarters in Philadelphia on Sunday and accepted six dogs and five cats.

After their arrival, the transported dogs will need to quarantine for 14 days to ensure the safety of the other animals at the shelter.

Once the quarantine period is over, and the dogs are in good health, they will be available for adoption.

However, cats will not need to quarantine and will be available for adoption after being medically evaluated.

For more information about adopting, donating or volunteering, call 215.426.6300 or visit www.pspca.org .

