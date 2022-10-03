ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Interacting with intersections

UConn and the Connecticut DOT conduct research on crosswalk safety. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Connecticut today, an active shooter drill took place on the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson ferry, and Governor Hochul is defending her decision to purchase COVID-19 testing kits from a donor of hers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
wshu.org

Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Less is more when it comes to fall lawn care

If you hate spending fall weekends cleaning up leaves in your yard, one Connecticut gardener has some simple advice: don’t bother. Just leave them there. “Leaves that are falling in your flower beds and the side of your yard … you don't need to remove them," said Pollinate Old Lyme coordinator and gardening writer Suzanne Thompson.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Chris Murphy
wshu.org

Alex Jones flees Connecticut, refuses to testify in Sandy Hook defamation trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut. The trial is to assess damages owed to families of eight victims and an FBI agent that Jones targeted after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. The far-right conspiracy theorist claimed the shooting was a hoax and accused families of being “government actors.”
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy