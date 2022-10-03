Read full article on original website
Connecticut farmers can apply for financial assistance for losses due to recent drought
Connecticut farmers can now apply for financial assistance to offset the cost of production losses from New England’s continued drought conditions. Governor Ned Lamont said crop yields were significantly impacted by water concerns this summer. Funding will come from the Farm Service Agency. An expanded natural disaster declaration in...
Long Island Republicans are pushing new energy plan to combat rising costs
With rising natural gas prices on the horizon, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-Lockport, unveiled a new plan to combat increasing energy costs on Long Island. The GOP plan includes tax credit for homeowners, and repealing hidden energy taxes. At this time last year, the average home...
Vice President Harris visits Connecticut to discuss women's reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a roundtable discussion on women's reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday. Harris' visit to the Nutmeg State came 100 days after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.
Interacting with intersections
UConn and the Connecticut DOT conduct research on crosswalk safety. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Connecticut today, an active shooter drill took place on the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson ferry, and Governor Hochul is defending her decision to purchase COVID-19 testing kits from a donor of hers.
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
Less is more when it comes to fall lawn care
If you hate spending fall weekends cleaning up leaves in your yard, one Connecticut gardener has some simple advice: don’t bother. Just leave them there. “Leaves that are falling in your flower beds and the side of your yard … you don't need to remove them," said Pollinate Old Lyme coordinator and gardening writer Suzanne Thompson.
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
University of Connecticut explores which traffic signal is best to keep pedestrians safe at intersections
The University of Connecticut is conducting a research project to see how pedestrians and drivers interact with each other at intersections with traffic signals. It will also determine how safe different types of crosswalk signals are for pedestrians and drivers. The study began in May 2021 when students explored how...
Alex Jones flees Connecticut, refuses to testify in Sandy Hook defamation trial
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut. The trial is to assess damages owed to families of eight victims and an FBI agent that Jones targeted after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. The far-right conspiracy theorist claimed the shooting was a hoax and accused families of being “government actors.”
