Shoreline, WA

q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
q13fox.com

Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
KING 5

WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
KING 5

'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
MyNorthwest

Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate

KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
Yakima Herald Republic

Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
KXL

Washington Wildfire Human Caused, Evacuation Orders Lifted

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) – The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed that the Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle was human-caused. KING-TV reports the fire as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained. The fire is being allowed to spread into...
ifiberone.com

Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift

SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
KING 5

KING 5

