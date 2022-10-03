SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO