q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
q13fox.com
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
Coast Guard rescues woman in medical emergency from cruise ship
The Coast Guard released video of a dramatic rescue of a woman experiencing a medical emergency from a cruise ship near Port Angeles on Monday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, it all started when a 73-year-old woman experienced symptoms of a heart attack. The passenger on Seattle-based Holland America’s...
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
2 minutes or less: Local firefighter faces off against Domino’s worker
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After visiting a Domino’s store this week, firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue learned they have something in common with the chain’s pizza makers: they both have a “two minute or under standard.”. Domino’s pizza makers have to make a pizza...
WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4
SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum turns to social media for help identifying historical family photos
NORTH BEND, Wash. — A Seattle woman donated three boxes of family photos and a tea set to the Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum in North Bend. The woman's grandparents and great uncles moved to the Preston area in the early 1900s. She ended up inheriting all of their photo collections.
NTSB has recovered 'the majority' of downed floatplane, investigators examining wreckage
FREELAND, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed recovery operations following a deadly floatplane crash off the coast of Whidbey Island in September. Recovery operations ended on Friday. A majority of the aircraft has been recovered and moved to a secure facility where NTSB investigators are...
'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
KOMO News
Green River encampment is still an issue after it was cleared this summer, Kent mayor says
The notorious Green River encampment in unincorporated King County continues to cause problems in surrounding neighborhoods, according to Kent mayor Dana Ralph. The camp between Auburn and Kent was cleared back in July, but Ralph says the county has since let campers return. “We are asking [county officials] every single...
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
Gas prices hit unsustainable levels for some delivery drivers
BOTHELL, Wash. — The price at the pump is digging into the profits drivers for delivery apps take home. Delivery drivers said after driving for eight hours and factoring in the cost of gas they can be left with $20 leaving some to question if driving is worth it.
Yakima Herald Republic
Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
About 10% of eligible King County residents have received latest COVID-19 booster shots
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 10% of King County residents had received the latest COVID-19 booster as of Oct. 3, according to information from Public Health - Seattle & King County. The proportion of those who have received the bivalent vaccines, which include the omicron BA. 4 and BA....
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
7 fires set in Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District Sunday morning
SEATTLE — Officials are alerting the public after a reported increase in intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District. The Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department said most of the fires have happened in dumpster receptacles and recycling bins near businesses. Firefighters were called...
KXL
Washington Wildfire Human Caused, Evacuation Orders Lifted
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) – The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed that the Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle was human-caused. KING-TV reports the fire as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained. The fire is being allowed to spread into...
ifiberone.com
Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift
SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
