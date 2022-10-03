1 arrested after standoff in south Bakersfield; BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the man involved in an hours-long standoff on Sunday in South Bakersfield.

Police officers were dispatched to Bora Bora Lane near Navassa Way around 11:28 a.m., upon arriving, officers discovered a subject armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members , according to BPD.

Officials identified Kevin Olivares, 25, Bakersfield, who refused to exit the residence. Olivares is on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, the department said.

The Bakersfield Police Department Crisis Negotiators and a Kern Behavioral Health Mobile Evaluation Team assisted with negotiations for Olivares’ peaceful surrender, according to police. Olivares was arrested inside of the residence at 8:40 p.m.

Police say Olivares was taken into custody for criminal threats, resisting/delaying peace officers, violation of parole conditions and an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant.

