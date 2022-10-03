Read full article on original website
Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Breeden
Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars.
Harold Leon Kibler
Harold Leon Kibler, 81, of Luray, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton. He was born on February 27, 1941, in Rileyville and was a son of the late Willis Dearing Kibler and Sudie A. Smith Kibler. Harold was a member of the Forward For Christ...
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback, of Shenandoah, passed into eternal life October 3, 2022. She was born March 25, 1942, and was the oldest child of the late Bertram Wilson Kite, Sr. and Edith Arbutus Dovel Kite. On September 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Harry Franklin Louderback who...
Hawksbill bridge breaks
October 6, 1887 — On show day as Mrs. Joseph Bell, Mrs. Filmore Kline, and her sister, Miss Smith, and Mr. David Ingram, were crossing the foot bridge over the Hawksbill, opposite the Masonic Hall, on Water Street, one span gave way, precipitating the whole party into the water.
Felony against former finance director dismissed after evidence shows county approved expenses
LURAY, Oct. 4 — Perhaps the best way to summarize Tuesday’s proceedings against former Page County Finance Director Dennis Click would be to share the analogy presented by the presiding judge just before he granted the defense’s motion to strike and dismissed the felony charge for obtaining money from the county coffers by false pretenses.
Guilty verdict on illegal whiskey
October 7, 1965 — A five-man Circuit Court jury on Monday of this week returned a verdict of guilty against Rolfe M. Leedy of Luray, on two counts of illegally selling alcoholic beverages. The jury deliberated about two hours before returning the verdict which also fixed his punishment at...
Heritage Festival celebrates 20 years
October 5, 1989 — The 20th anniversary of the Page County Heritage Festival will this Saturday and Sunday offer another glimpse of the county’s pioneer past. The event at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray features arts and crafts demonstrations, displays and sales, traditional music and dancing, a historic home tour, an antique steam and gasoline engine show, a chili cook-off and an abundance of home- cooked foods.
PCPS announces plans to fill District 1 vacancy on school board, candidates have one week to apply
LURAY, Oct. 6 — On Thursday, Page County Public Schools publicly advertised and announced plans for filling the vacancy left on the Page County School Board by the recent passing of District 1 member Tommy Lansberry on Sept. 22. Those interested in the appointment have about a week to apply.
Panthers put up 24 fourth-quarter points to rout Bath in homecoming victory, 44-25
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 30 — Senior quarterback Hayden Plum rushed for 230 yards and found the end zone four times, as the Panthers of Page County rallied in the second half of last Friday night’s homecoming game to rout visiting Bath County, 44-25. Page County racked up an impressive 492 yards on the ground and only passed the ball one time during the game. The Panthers ran the ball 55 times. Senior Ty Davis scored twice while amassing 231 yards.
Bulldogs pick up Bull Run win, 3-1, over visiting Mountaineers
LURAY, Oct. 6 — The first set of Thursday’s volleyball match between Luray and Madison set the tone for the evening…and it was going to be a lot different than the 3-0 loss Luray suffered at Madison on Sept. 12. In the opening battle to 25 on...
