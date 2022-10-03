SHENANDOAH, Sept. 30 — Senior quarterback Hayden Plum rushed for 230 yards and found the end zone four times, as the Panthers of Page County rallied in the second half of last Friday night’s homecoming game to rout visiting Bath County, 44-25. Page County racked up an impressive 492 yards on the ground and only passed the ball one time during the game. The Panthers ran the ball 55 times. Senior Ty Davis scored twice while amassing 231 yards.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO