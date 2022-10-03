ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting incident near Colonel Glenn and S University

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eduuf_0iKS8qGY00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after a disturbance with a weapon call led to officers finding one dead at a home near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and South University Avenue Sunday evening.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Greencrest Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Police said that the 911 caller stated Alex Stewart was outside her home shooting at the house.

Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide

LRPD officials said that when officers arrived they found a large amount of blood on the ground outside the home.

Officers also found a large amount of blood inside the home with a rifle lying next to the blood and were told that the victim had been taken to a local hospital.

Police received a call from a local hospital about a shooting victim, 40-year-old Alex Stewart had arrived in the emergency room.

Authorities said that Stewart died from his injuries and his body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

LRPD Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit arrived on the scene and interviewed witnesses, including a juvenile and their guardian.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KATV

Benton police in search of suspect involved in burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Thursday that they are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary. Detectives with the Benton Police Department need the public's help identifying a suspect in a burglary at the Central Station Flea Market. If you recognized him or have...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
BRYANT, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
WOWK

2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#S University#Greencrest Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy