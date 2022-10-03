Read full article on original website
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Customer Who Tried to Take Back $3,000 Tip Sued by Restaurant
"We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing," said manager Zachary Jacobson at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Golden Corral Unexpectedly Closes Another Location. Are More to Come?
The new closure was unannounced, as with others before it, and caught its patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, The Scioto Post, and KXKX.com.
Eater
Restaurant Delivery Giant Deliveroo Has Opened a Real-Life Grocery Store
Deliveroo is chewing up all of the data. The London-born, one-time restaurant delivery giant — now omnipresent goods-provider — has used a set of findings on shopping and meal-planning habits to follow Amazon from the digital ether into the world of real-life grocery stores. Deliveroo Hop, a “bricks-and-mortar” grocery store in partnership with the supermarket Morrisons, opens on New Oxford Street in central London today, 3 October.
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone
Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
Denny's: America's Family Restaurant
According to its official website, "Denny's is the place that is always open for you to be who you want, with the people you want, over the food you want…whenever you want. We celebrate the inherent creativity of our food and the uniqueness of all people. So, come as you are. Enjoy pancakes for dinner or burgers for breakfast. You are always welcome at America’s Diner, where we are Open for Anything."
BBC
Boston McDonald's restaurant yet to open as access road remains unbuilt
A McDonald's restaurant site on the outskirts of Boston remains unfinished because of problems constructing an access road. The newly-built restaurant in Lincolnshire had been expected to open at Easter, according to some locals. Officials said the delays had been caused by "technical issues" around a culvert crossing for the...
Popular Southern Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon
Order yourself a low country boil.Sunira Moses/Unsplash. For anyone that has spend time in the Southeastern United States, there’s just something about a good old fashion seafood boil that can’t be replicated. The food is simple, to the point, and delicious. The seasoning profile added to shrimp, corn, crab, and potatoes is everything from salty to spicy all at once, and the combination of melted butter pushes it over the top. However, for fans of the food styling, it isn’t necessary to travel across multiple time zones just to indulge in the culinary style. That’s because a new southern seafood boil restaurant is opening right here in the Valley.
