Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
The Ringer
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five
Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -175 on the...
The Ringer
Power Rankers
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay on Top, Eagles Crack the Top Five, and Can the Bucs Still Be Trusted?
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
The Ringer
Hidden Value and Key Matchups for Week 5’s Card
This week, Austin and Warren begin by discussing Austin’s new schedule moving to the West Coast. Then they dive into Week 5 cards and break down matches like Dolphins-Jets, Bengals-Ravens, Eagles-Dolphins, and Cowboys-Rams, analyzing the lines and trying to find some hidden values based on each matchup. Hosts: Austin...
The Ringer
NBA Betting Preview Part 2: Western Conference
Fresh off sharing their thoughts on the Eastern Conference, the East Coast Bias boys are back to break down the West. They kick things off by discussing the Nuggets (6:00) and Lakers (8:00), before picking a regression candidate going into the year (12:00). Finally, they reveal their favorite bets in the West (34:00) before closing with some quick thoughts on MLB’s wild-card weekend (39:00).
NBA・
What Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and the Lions are saying about the Patriots
Dan Campbell's take on a young Bailey Zappe, and more. The last time the Lions beat the Patriots was four years ago, when senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach Matt Patricia was Detroit’s head coach in 2018. But, that was at Ford Field. The Patriots are 2-0 against the Lions...
The Ringer
Broncos-Colts Preview and CFB Picks for Week 6
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Colts and Broncos with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 6 of the season.
The Ringer
Industry Summit Thoughts, NFL Roundup, and Sorare Giveaway
Mike and Jesse record from Vegas at the Industry Summit and share their thoughts and experiences from the event thus far (1:00). Then, they review the week that was in the NFL (15:00) and share an exciting new contest they’re running in collaboration with Sorare (22:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi...
The Ringer
Have the Bears Failed Justin Fields, or Was He Never That Guy to Begin With?
There’s an argument that the most important thing for a young NFL quarterback is the team that drafts him. There’s a world in which Tom Brady winds up on a team besides the Patriots, puts up the playing time and statistics more fitting of a sixth-round draft pick, and quickly finds himself dusting off his college résumé. (3.3 GPA, Merrill Lynch internship, he’s gonna be fine!) There’s also a world in which all of those famous NFL draft busts—the JaMarcus Russells, the Ryan Leafs, any number of Cleveland Browns or New York Jets—get picked by teams which nurture them and help them grow, taking advantage of the physical skills that made them such sought-after prospects. A quarterback needs talent to succeed in the league, but without good coaching, good schemes, and good teammates, it might be useless.
The Ringer
Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 2
Justin, Rob, and Wos continue their preseason rankings and discuss the teams ranked 22-15. The Latest. Tyson and Riley are joined by Gervase Peterson—a member of the inaugural season of ‘Survivor’—to talk about the pros and cons of the "Beware Advantage," the Vesi tribe’s struggles, and what they think of Season 43 so far.
NBA・
The Ringer
Geno Smith Is Better for the Seahawks Than Russ
The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how Geno Smith has been able to operate the Seattle Seahawks’ offense in ways that Russell Wilson could not and would not have been able to. Plus, he explains how the Colts franchise is in a bad spot and why that has caused a disappointing start to their season.
The Ringer
Eagles-Cardinals Preview: Kyler or Jalen?
The undefeated Eagles are headed to Arizona to face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and they may be without some key players due to injury. How will this affect the Eagles in their quest to remain undefeated? Sheil and Ben raise the question of which QB would they rather have right now, Kyler or Jalen? Plus, we have some quarter-ish season awards to hand out. Who’s been the offensive and defensive MVP for the Eagles thus far this season?
Yardbarker
49ers Dominate Rams in Primetime
The 49ers’ defense was fantastic on all levels against the Rams, but the defensive line was the game’s star. It was a complete team effort to hold the Rams to only nine points in the game. The 49ers’ defense locked up the Rams all night. They had seven total sacks, led by Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam having two sacks a piece, and stud safety Talanoa Hufanga had a pick-six to put the game on ice in the 2nd half.
The Ringer
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: WILD First Matchup Reaction
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann give their instant reaction after attending the G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 game in Las Vegas featuring the two top prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. They break down why Wembanyama might be the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, how Scoot Henderson is already exceeding early expectations, and debate just how far teams should go to try to land the top pick in next year’s draft.
The Ringer
The Giants Should Run the Option
Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who states how the option-style offense could help take the Giants to the playoffs and make the most of their talent. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
The Ringer
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule, including our second London matchup (place your bets and set your fantasy lineups accordingly) and some large spreads, none bigger than the Bills being favored by two touchdowns against the Steelers. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
The Ringer
Mike Greenberg on the Cowboys’ Case for Making the Super Bowl and His Dedication to Kitchen Utensils
Kevin is joined by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg to discuss his current state of mind about his Jets fandom, working out with Michael Irvin, pitching the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender, and defending his dedication to using forks and knives for all food. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Mike...
The Ringer
NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Nobody Can Stop Mahomes-Kelce, a Questionable Ravens Fourth-Down Call, and the Eagles Are the Best Team in the NFC
Kevin and Lindsay are back to share their takeaways from the Week 4 slate of games, this week joined by James Jones. They discuss how the Chiefs are back on track after their win over the Bucs (1:53), the Packers narrowly escaping a weak Patriots team (9:56), the end of Ravens-Bills (18:37), what the AFC West looks like after the Raiders’ win over the Broncos (26:11), why the Eagles currently look like the best team in the NFC (31:49), and the latest on NFL concussion protocols (51:06), and more.
