Louisville muralist’s latest work a collaboration with elementary students

By Jess Clark
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLY3v_0iKS8KSe00 Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart unveiled her newest mural Monday morning alongside young collaborators from Engelhard Elementary.

The colorful mural depicting laughing and smiling children is on the wall of Family and Children’s Place at 525 Zane Street in the Limerick neighborhood near downtown Louisville.

“This mural represents the caring, child-friendly and warm environment that Family and Children’s Place creates,” said Pam Darnall, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

Family and Children’s Place provides resources to prevent and stop child abuse and neglect. The center also supports after-school and summer learning at nearby Engelhard Elementary through a grant from the 21st Century Foundation.

Students in the after-school program worked with Stewart to conceptualize and paint the mural.

Among Stewart’s most famous works is the projection of a portrait of Breonna Taylor on Louisville Metro Hall.

Stewart said at first, a lot of students worried they couldn’t paint well enough.

“We don’t use that word—we don’t use ‘can’t,’” said Stewart, adding that she’s seen students grow not just creatively, but as leaders and collaborators.

“This was one wall, and there was several of us, and we really had to work together and listen to each other and be patient and kind to each other to create this piece,” she said.

Stewart divided the mural into numbered sections and had students tackle them one by one. Engelhard fifth-grader Tristin Morgan said the project was challenging.

“You had to make the edges precise,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqrI6_0iKS8KSe00 Jess Clark | wfpl.org

Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart celebrates the unveiling of her latest mural with her co-creators: students from Engelhard Elementary.

But he learned a lot about painting. So did his classmate Niecie Alvis, who also learned that mistakes can often be fixed.

“We messed up a little, but we got better on it,” she said.

The students said they hope the mural makes people feel happy as they walk into the center.

Fifth-grader Leah Boyer wanted the mural to remind people of their unique inherent value.

“Everyone is different, and no one is the same,” she said, “but everyone is special.”

Louisville mayoral candidates talk home

WFPL's Roberto Roldan sat down separately with Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg and David Ellenberger to discuss gentrification, Louisville’s pressing need for affordable housing, the meaning of home and more.
