Rays bring back Vidal Brujan, Kevin Herget

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Rays on Monday brought up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could receive postseason consideration. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

BOSTON — The Rays open their final regular-season series tonight at Fenway Park, still playing for seeding in the three-team American League wild-card field and information to make final roster decisions.

They made a series of roster moves ahead of the game, bringing up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could be a postseason consideration, and reliever Kevin Herget, who will add a fresh arm to the bullpen.

To make room on the roster, they optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Durham and designated for assignment pitcher Easton McGee, who made an impressive debut Sunday in Toronto.

Also, the Rays added pitcher Josh Fleming and catcher Rene Pinto to the taxi squad. Pinto is expected to be activated later this week when Francisco Mejia heads home for the birth of his third child.

Tyler Glasnow will be on the mound for the Rays tonight, making his second start since returning from August 2021 Tommy John surgery. He threw three innings and 50 pitches on Wednesday in Cleveland and is expected to get an additional inning and/or 10-15 more pitches tonight.

The Red Sox are starting veteran lefty Rich Hill, who spent part of 2021 with the Rays.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

Red Sox lineup when available.

