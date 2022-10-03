ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Capital Region Airport Authority awarded $3.6 million for Lansing airport

By Tianna Jenkins
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8wsw_0iKS8HoT00

The Capital Region Airport Authority was awarded $3.6 million for its Capital Region International Airport.

The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Economic Development Administration's $300 million coal communities commitment. The CRAA says the money is expected to help them move forward with the site readiness project at the airport.

The project will create build-ready sites on the 47 acres of airport land and create a regional storm water detention area. It will also focus on an extension of three-phase electrical infrastructure. That project is expected to cost about $4.4 million, and the federal investment will be matched with nearly $900,000 in local funds from the airport.

Construction is expected to begin spring 2024.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
cityofjackson.org

Planning Jackson's future: New affordable housing effort in City

Looking over a model of the downtown area, Hakim Crampton envisions the future of affordable housing in Jackson. “This is a great opportunity for Reed Manor and downtown residents,” Crampton said. A lifelong Jackson resident, Crampton is Project Manager for the Choice Neighborhood Plan. The City of Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
1240 WJIM

Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
LANSING, MI
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#School Closings#Business Industry#Linus Business#Craa
lansingcitypulse.com

LCC to polish Darius Moon’s gem of a house on Capitol Avenue

In his career as an educator, Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson has been a great many things. One of them, though, has not been a historical preservationist — until now. It’s a role he relishes learning, as the college begins an effort to properly restore the exterior of...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing schools receive $14 million grant for student trades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Careers in the medical field or public service usually require a college degree, but Lansing schools are looking to change that by creating more career tech programs. The Lansing School District just received a huge grant from the federal government. They plan to use the money to help train the next […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy