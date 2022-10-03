ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, MT

Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard

By Jolee Sallee
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHwQp_0iKS8Gvk00

WILLOW CREEK - Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.

“I’m not gonna come out at night,” said Crowe.

MTN NEWS
Gene Crowe, has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week, he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.

Crowe said catching a large mountain lion on camera just feet from his house has made him extra cautious while outside.

"Every time I go outside here I find myself looking up in the trees,” said Crowe.

Crowe was doing yard work last week when he noticed two dead deer under a tree in his backyard, covered in debris. That's when he decided to install cameras to see what kind of animal was prowling around.

Looking at the tree, you could see distinct claw marks from the lion.

"We’re pretty concerned because this is way too close to where people are,” said Crowe as he pointed toward his neighbor’s house with a trampoline in the yard. “There’s little kids and dogs around."

Crowe said he is worried about the livestock, but more so about his neighbors. He said they are aware of the mountain lion. One neighbor was even able to hear it growling at night.

"He had it on his phone and I listened to it,” said Crowe. “It was definitely a growl."

James Jonkel, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear and lion manager, shared tips on how to prevent mountain lions from coming too close to your home and what to do if you come face-to-face with one.

“You don't want to have a salt lick in your backyard, because you'll be creating all these game trail systems,” said Jonkel. “It'll be mountain lions, coyotes and bears that will follow those game trails.”

He also said to carry bear spray.

"It works great on lions,” said Jonkel. “Just act extremely aggressive. Do a lot of yelling and screaming and quite often they'll just bolt or run up a tree.”

Jonkel says although mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, you should always be cautious.

Crowe agrees. He said it's always a smart idea to set up cameras at your house.

“I’m going to put up more cameras because you’d be surprised at what comes walking through your yard at night,” said Crowe.

Comments / 7

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Willow Creek, MT
State
Montana State
103.7 The Hawk

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana State University to place lights on the M for homecoming in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In celebration of homecoming, Montana State University is lighting up the M in Bozeman with LED lights Tuesday evening. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Bozeman Fire posted to Facebook reminding people to not call Gallatin County 9-1-1 to report the lights on the M--it is not a fire; rather, a yearly tradition.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions
96.7 KISS FM

This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana VA employees surveyed on work conditions

A recently released nationwide survey on "employee engagement" by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed the Montana VA Healthcare System received comparable ratings to several other regional VA services in five key areas. The key areas include decisional involvement, innovation, skill development, senior leader ethics and talents. In terms...
MONTANA STATE
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NBCMontana

Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon

Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located

HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
HELENA, MT
XL Country 100.7

With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun

For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.

Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
BOZEMAN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy