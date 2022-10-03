Hy-Vee issuing recall on 8 products that contain cheese

Hy-Vee said in a press release that it is voluntarily recalling eight products that contain cheese after being notified by the brand Old Europe Cheese of a potential outbreak.

They say this is because the cheese products are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee, according to the release.

This list includes the products that have been recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

Bon Appetite Gift Basket

Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The Best By expiration range for the cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers should toss them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact a Hy-Vee Customer Care representative at 1-800-772-4098.

