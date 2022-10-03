ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hy-Vee issuing recall on 8 products that contain cheese

By Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
Hy-Vee said in a press release that it is voluntarily recalling eight products that contain cheese after being notified by the brand Old Europe Cheese of a potential outbreak.

They say this is because the cheese products are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee, according to the release.

This list includes the products that have been recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

  • Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
  • Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
  • La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • Bon Appetite Gift Basket
  • Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The Best By expiration range for the cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers should toss them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact a Hy-Vee Customer Care representative at 1-800-772-4098.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

